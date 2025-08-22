Streetcar Productions and Art Against Humanity Present World Premiere of The Mutt at IATI Theater, September 10–21, 2025

Streetcar Productions and Art Against Humanity announce the world premiere of The Mutt, a raw and visually poetic theatrical adaptation of Book Ten: The Boys from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov. Adapted by Anoushka Nesterova, The Mutt fuses experimental stagecraft with timeless existential inquiry, offering a visceral and unflinching reflection of the spiritual crisis of the present moment.