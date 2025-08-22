Streetcar Productions and Art Against Humanity Present World Premiere of The Mutt at IATI Theater, September 10–21, 2025
Streetcar Productions and Art Against Humanity announce the world premiere of The Mutt, a raw and visually poetic theatrical adaptation of Book Ten: The Boys from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov. Adapted by Anoushka Nesterova, The Mutt fuses experimental stagecraft with timeless existential inquiry, offering a visceral and unflinching reflection of the spiritual crisis of the present moment.
About the Production
The Mutt resists traditional narrative form, favoring image over plot, sensation over dialogue, and presence over explanation. Movement, film projections, original music, fragmented storytelling, and choreographed chaos build a world that is both brutal and tender, intimate and epic. The result is not only a play, but an immersive experience that engages directly with Dostoevsky’s central questions about humanity.
The production features a cast of both young and mature American and European actors—artists from different generations and cultures working side by side, offering a fresh perspective on timeless questions. Adapted by Anna Nesterova and brought to life through the collaborative direction of Elena Che and choreography by Gisela Quinteros, The Mutt combines philosophical ambition with theatrical innovation.
Why This Story, Now
In an era of profound global upheaval—marked by war, inequality, isolation, and despair—The Mutt explores the collision of innocence and cruelty, love and grief, God and silence. Based on The Boys, one of the most emotionally searing chapters in Dostoevsky’s novel, the play distills the soul of The Brothers Karamazov into a haunting theatrical ritual. It raises questions that remain urgent today: Can reason coexist with faith? How do moral choices take shape in a fractured world? What is the meaning of suffering, and is there a path to redemption?
Rather than prescribing answers, the production allows these questions to resonate with contemporary audiences, echoing Dostoevsky’s blend of humor, tenderness, and defiance. From the burden of guilt to the temptation of power, from spiritual loneliness to the fragile possibility of forgiveness, The Mutt reflects the dilemmas that continue to define human existence.
About the Creative Team
Anna Nesterova and Elena Che are New York–based theatremakers recognized for merging classical text with radical stagecraft. Their work lives at the intersection of intellect and intuition, combining visual metaphor, movement, and emotional precision. Choreographer Gisela Quinteros contributes a powerful physical vocabulary—grounded, expressive, and visceral—while an original score amplifies the production’s poetic and sensory impact.
Performance Information
The Mutt will be presented at IATI Theater (64 E 4th St., New York, NY 10003) from September 10–21, 2025, with thirteen performances in total.
Tickets are available at: https://tinyurl.com/the-mutt More information: themuttplay.com
