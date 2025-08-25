Author Esmat Gabriel's New Audiobook, “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-up Call to Change and Redeem Lives,” Offers Listeners a Glimpse of Hope in a Weary World

Recent audiobook release “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-up Call to Change and Redeem Lives” from Audiobook Network author Esmat Gabriel is a poignant and thought-provoking work that aims to encourage listeners from all walks of life who currently feel disconnected from the Lord and their faith due to the pressures and difficult times of the modern world.