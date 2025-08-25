Author Esmat Gabriel's New Audiobook, “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-up Call to Change and Redeem Lives,” Offers Listeners a Glimpse of Hope in a Weary World
Recent audiobook release “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-up Call to Change and Redeem Lives” from Audiobook Network author Esmat Gabriel is a poignant and thought-provoking work that aims to encourage listeners from all walks of life who currently feel disconnected from the Lord and their faith due to the pressures and difficult times of the modern world.
Lansdale, PA, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Esmat Gabriel, an educator and a former faculty member of the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Thomas Jefferson University, has completed his new audiobook, “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-up Call to Change and Redeem Lives”: an engaging series that aims to inspire guidance and motivation to help listeners reach their highest potential physically, intellectually, and psychologically.
Dr. Esmat Gabriel’s accomplishments are well recognized by leading health organizations and medical schools, including Pennsylvania Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Albert Einstein Medical Center. Dr. Gabriel has received numerous accolades and acknowledgments for his work and patriotism, including the Ronald Reagan presidential Medal of Merit in 1983. He was also the recipient of the Recognition Award bestowed by His Holiness Pope Tawadros II in 2018 for his devoted contribution to establishing the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United States.
“‘A Global Wake-Up Call to Change and Redeem Lives’ explores the many challenges of life today,” writes Gabriel. “Do you feel alone in the universe? Does nothing seem to satisfy your restless heart? As revealed in this timely book, there is a reason for hope. Together we can learn to avoid causes for hate, work to heal racial upheaval, and help to calm political firestorms, all by uniting rather than dividing, building rather than destroying.
“All things of this earth are incapable to fill the void within. Only things with eternal value will stand. People are gripped by fear and devastation everywhere in the world. The foundations of the faith are assailed, and secularism has entered our learning institutions, places of work, even our churches. Spiritual and moral values have been attacked by a culture and media that preys on our children. In this book, you will find wise, inspiring guidance and motivation to help families reach their highest potential, physically, intellectually, and psychologically. The exemplary praxis contained in it will point to a higher plan and purpose for something larger than ourselves worthy of our presence on this mother earth.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esmat Gabriel’s new audiobook will encourage listeners to re-center their lives around the Lord and his teachings, offering them the tools and spiritual reassurance they need in order to forge ahead and face whatever trials life may present them with God by their side.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Global Wake-up Call to Change and Redeem Lives” by Esmat Gabriel through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
