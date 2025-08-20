Charles L. Cooper Chosen as Top Executive for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Greely, CO, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado has been chosen as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide’s Top Executive for 2025. This distinguished honor was awarded to him for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper is the owner of The Masters Financial Group. His firm focuses on estate and retirement planning, tax-advantaged investments, and insurance strategies tailored for high-net-worth individuals, accomplished professionals, business owners, and retirees. With offices in Greeley, Colorado, and Grandville, Michigan, the company works with clients across the country.
For more than forty years, Cooper has offered ongoing, long-term financial planning to his clients. He is widely recognized for his integrity and commitment to excellent service, and his experience and professionalism have earned him the trust and respect of clients and colleagues alike. This is reflected in his numerous industry awards and distinctions. The Masters Financial Group stands out in both the securities and life insurance sectors, and Cooper is a qualifying member of the Million-Dollar Round Table (MDRT). MDRT membership is internationally acknowledged as a benchmark of excellence in life insurance sales and service. Cooper also holds the designations of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®).
He regularly shares his expertise by leading seminars on estate and investment planning and writing articles for his local newspaper. Cooper is a respected member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, and he has received recognition as an American Achievement Honoree, Influential Business Professional of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. He was also named a Professional of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.
Before he entered the financial sector, Cooper worked his way through college as a brakeman for the Grand Trunk Railroad. He earned his B.S. in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Michigan State University, then began a career in law enforcement. In 1983, he left the Greeley Police Department to pursue a path in financial planning.
Chuck is active in his community, participating in his church and volunteering with several charities. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with family, traveling, fishing, cars, motorcycles, and sports.
For more information visit: www.mastersfinancialgroup.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
