Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands Its Rockfill Road Campus
Fort Myers, FL, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands with Adjacent Property Purchase at Rockfill Road Campus
Crowther Roofing & Cooling, a leader in commercial Roofing and HVAC services across Southwest Florida, has announced the acquisition of an adjacent property at its Rockfill Road campus.
This strategic expansion will provide additional space for operations, equipment storage, and future growth initiatives, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to serving the region with efficiency and excellence.
“This purchase is a key part of our vision to build capacity for the future,” said Lee Crowther, (Owner and Chief Executive Officer) at Crowther Roofing & Cooling. “It ensures we have the infrastructure to meet growing demand while maintaining the high standards our customers expect, added Kevin Callans (President).”
Crowther Roofing & Cooling has been a cornerstone of the Southwest Florida business community for decades, known for its innovation, skilled workforce, and dedication to quality. The new property will allow for expanded training facilities, streamlined logistics, and continued investment in state-of-the-art equipment.
Jason O'Flaherty
239-337-1600
www.crowther.net
