Digital Media Solutions Welcomes Rick Fox and Jen Robinson to Leadership Team
Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS) has appointed Rick Fox as Chief Growth Officer and Jen Robinson as Chief Technology Officer. Fox brings decades of experience in sales, business development and growth strategy, while Robinson is a proven tech leader with expertise in scaling platforms and driving innovation. These strategic additions to the DMS leadership team represent a significant milestone in the company’s next chapter of growth and innovation.
Clearwater, FL, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions, announced the appointments of Rick Fox as Chief Growth Officer and Jen Robinson as Chief Technology Officer. These strategic additions to the DMS leadership team mark an important step in the company’s next chapter of growth and innovation.
Rick Fox brings more than two decades of executive experience leading sales, business development, revenue strategy and organizational growth initiatives. He has successfully guided organizations through periods of transformation and expansion, consistently aligning teams to achieve measurable business outcomes. “I’m excited to join DMS at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” said Fox. “I look forward to working alongside this talented team to drive growth, strengthen partnerships and create meaningful results for our clients.”
Jen Robinson is a proven technology leader with experience spanning companies from early-stage start-up to public enterprise. She has extensive expertise supporting mergers, acquisitions and company integrations, along with a respected ability to scale technology platforms and lead high-performing teams to deliver impactful, innovative solutions. “I am delighted to lead the next evolution of technology at DMS,” said Robinson. “By leveraging AI, fostering innovation and ensuring operational excellence, we will continue to deliver solutions that empower our customers and propel the company forward.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick and Jen to DMS,” said Tim Robinson, CEO of Digital Media Solutions. “Rick’s ability to drive profitable growth through strategic alignment and team empowerment, combined with Jen’s expertise in building scalable, innovative technology solutions, will be instrumental as we accelerate into our next phase. Together, they bring the experience, insight and drive to fuel our growth.”
Digital Media Solutions welcomes Rick and Jen to the team and looks forward to the expertise and energy they will bring to advancing the company’s mission.
About DMS
Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS) drives better business results by connecting high-intent consumers with advertisers across our core verticals: Insurance (auto, home, health) and Education. Our innovative solutions help consumers shop and save, while helping our advertisers achieve above average return on ad spend. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact marketing@dmsgroup.com.
