Silver Star Brands Announces Acquisition of Catalog and Ecommerce Brand Paula Young
Oshkosh, WI, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Direct-to-Consumer Retailer Specializing in Wigs, Hair Extensions, and Wig Accessories
Silver Star Brands, Inc., a multi-brand, direct-to-consumer catalog and internet retail company, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Paula Young, one of the largest and most well-known premium wig businesses in the U.S. The Paula Young® brand will become part of Silver Star Brands' portfolio, which is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
For over 40 years, Paula Young® has offered a comprehensive selection of salon-quality wigs in various styles, colors, lengths, and fibers via their direct-to-consumer catalogs and more recently through their ecommerce channel and select retail partners.
"The addition of the Paula Young Brand complements our existing direct-to-consumer portfolio and contributes to our growth trajectory," said Gena Judkins, Vice President of Health and Wellness Brands at Silver Star Brands. "The brand aligns perfectly with our strategy to pursue attractively priced acquisitions that can leverage our existing expertise and infrastructure."
The Paula Young brand will join Silver Star Brands' established portfolio, which includes Miles Kimball®, Walter Drake®, Easy Comforts®, Native Remedies®, PetAlive®, Fox Valley Traders®, Gaggleville®, Dream Products®, and Starcrest®.
About Silver Star Brands, Inc.
Silver Star Brands, Inc., originally founded in 1934 as the Miles Kimball Company, is a national multi-channel direct marketer. With brands including Miles Kimball, Walter Drake, and Easy Comforts, among others, the company distributes more than 35 million catalogs and mail pieces annually and operates dedicated websites for each of its brands. Silver Star Brands employs over 250 people at its corporate headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
