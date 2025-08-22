P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Member Marcie Manfredonia Joins Forces with American Cancer Society at Annual Fundraiser
Manhasset, NY, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Driven by a personal mission to honor and support women facing breast cancer, P.O.W.E.R. member Marcie Manfredonia, will join the American Cancer Society (ACS) in hosting its annual fundraising gala on Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Surf Club on The Sound in New Rochelle, New York.
Manfredonia’s mother passed away from breast cancer and so her commitment to the cause is deeply personal. Through her businesses, Custom Candle Company and Nationwide Maintenance, she has raised over $40,000 for ACS initiatives. Custom Candle Company donates five dollars from every candle sold to ACS, while her foundation, Building A Cure, has become another source of support for cancer research and patient services.
In addition to her business and philanthropic efforts, Manfredonia is an active participant in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, an annual event that brings together survivors, families, and advocates to raise awareness and critical funding for breast cancer research and support.
“Losing my mother to breast cancer inspired me to do everything I can to support other women on this journey,” said Manfredonia. “By attending this gala, you’re not only enjoying a glamorous evening of celebration, but you’re also helping to build a future where cancer is no longer a life-threatening diagnosis.”
The American Cancer Society has been at the forefront of cancer research, education, and advocacy for decades. The gala will feature a cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, dancing, raffles, and silent auctions, with all proceeds supporting the mission of the American Cancer Society. All contributions are tax-deductible and attendees will receive an official 501(c)(3) receipt.
Tickets and table reservations are available by calling 914-218-8357 or visiting www.buildingacure.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
