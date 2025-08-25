Roadside Lumber & Hardware Celebrates 50th Anniversary Serving Agoura Hills, California
Agoura Hills, CA, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Roadside Lumber & Hardware, a trusted local supplier of building materials and home improvement products, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary of serving Agoura Hills, California, and surrounding areas. Since opening its doors in 1975, the retail small business has become a cornerstone for homeowners, contractors, and builders alike.
For five decades, Roadside Lumber & Hardware has provided customers with high-quality lumber, hardware, tools, and supplies while maintaining a commitment to personal service and community values. From supporting local construction projects to helping residents with do-it-yourself repairs, the business has grown alongside the community it serves.
Since 1975, Roadside Lumber & Hardware Agoura Hills has played a vital role in local growth—supplying materials for residential developments, schools, businesses, and countless home improvement projects. Looking ahead, the company remains dedicated to providing top-quality products, expert advice, and dependable service for the next generation of builders and homeowners.
Contact
Roadside Lumber & Hardware, Inc.Contact
Doron Kim
323-394-7533
https://www.roadsidelumber.com
