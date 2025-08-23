The Trustworthy Technology and Innovation Consortium (TTIC) Announces Its High Reliability AI Module at AIMed25
TTIC Launches its AIMed25 Module to Supercharge Healthcare AI Leadership featuring Experts from Mayo Clinic Platform, Stanford Biodesign, University of Michigan Medicine, Hospital Standards Institute (HSI), IEEE UL 2933, and the OWASP GenAI project at AIMed25, the premier global forum for advancing the responsible design and deployment of AI in medicine, uniting clinicians, technologists, and executives to solve real-world post-OBBA crisis challenges at the intersection of care and computation.
Palo Alto, CA, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TTIC Launches Module at AIMed25 to Supercharge Healthcare AI Clients. This is the only conference showing healthcare executives how to turn global trust standards into live, operational AI systems that are safe for patients, defensible for regulators, protect physician licenses, and designed to turn compliance into capital moats.
AIMed25 is the premier global forum for advancing the responsible design and deployment of AI in medicine, uniting clinicians, technologists, and executives to solve real-world challenges at the intersection of care and computation.
The Trustworthy Technology and Innovation Consortium (TTIC) today announces its flagship AIMed25 Module, moderated by TTIC Chair, Co Chair of Trust for IEEE UL 2933 and Medigram CEO, Sherri Douville; it is designed to accelerate safe, standards-based AI adoption across health systems, diagnostics, and medical device companies. The TTIC ecosystem builds the only known closed-loop system that integrates infrastructure, governance, and execution to accelerate true AI- and tech-enabled high reliability organization transformation
This strategic module features a roster of top global experts including:
● Maneesh Goyal, Chief Operating Officer, Mayo Clinic Platform – architecting the future of distributed care and trusted data ecosystems.
● Dr. Anurag Mairal, Director, Global Outreach, Stanford Biodesign – applying clinical needs-driven innovation frameworks to AI.
● Dr. Jodyn Platt, Associate Professor, University of Michigan Medicine – one of the world’s foremost scholars on the ethics, trust, and governance of healthcare AI.
● Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer, Exabeam and Founder & Chair, OWASP GenAI – leading the charge in securing generative AI systems.
● Dr. Apurv Gupta, Chair Clinical Excellence of TTIC, will lead the conversation on how culture transformation is the prerequisite for AI to deliver on its promise in medicine
● Steven Ramirez, Chief Technology & Information Security Officer, Renown Health – driving cybersecurity and infrastructure alignment. Steven is contributing to two core TTIC infrastructure tools: Governance CMMC Integration and Risk Threshold & Blast Radius Management, ensuring real-world applicability for health system deployment and procurement.
● Dr. Yves A. Lussier
Chair of Biomedical Informatics, University of Utah – architecting precision medicine and translational AI through interoperable informatics and academic-clinical systems convergence.
● Dr. Peter J. Embí
President, American College of Medical Informatics; Co-Director, ADVANCE AI Center at Vanderbilt – forging the national bridge between clinical leadership, data science, and responsible AI.
● Omar Khawaja
Field CISO, Databricks – integrating AI-native data platforms with risk-aware infrastructure to enable secure clinical operations and regulatory-grade scalability.
● Anahi Santiago, Chief Information Security Officer, ChristianaCare – a nationally recognized leader in healthcare cybersecurity, Anahi brings deep expertise in protecting clinical environments at scale. She contributes to TTIC’s infrastructure module with a focus on trustworthy AI deployment, cyber resilience, and cross-functional risk governance that supports both innovation and safety across integrated delivery networks.
● Brian Krug, CEO, AppFaktors, serving as TTIC Technical Fellow and Demo Lead for the digital-twin architecture automation module, supporting runtime governance aligned with IEEE UL 2933.
The AIMed25 TTIC Module is not a showcase. It is an infrastructure-first deployment playbook for C-suite leaders committed to turning AI theory into real-world results; without compromising safety, ethics, or interoperability.
“What unites this faculty is not hype, but operational commitment,” said Sherri Douville, TTIC Chair, CEO of Medigram, and member, AIMed Advisory Board. “They’ve led at the industry level, platform level, with ethics, and the standards level. That’s what health systems need now, not tool demos, but trust infrastructure.”
Backed by TTIC’s executive team: Sherri Douville Chair, TTIC, CEO at Medigram, member, AIMed Advisory Board, Chuck Podesta (CIO, Renown Health), Ed Gaudet (CEO, Censinet), Mitch Parker (CISO, IU Health), and Dr. Apurv Gupta (Chair, Medicine at TTIC.); the module will align participants around leading-edge governance systems, clinical-grade runtime controls, and frameworks including IEEE UL 2933, OWASP GenAI Security, NIST CSF 2.0, and FDA-aligned risk models.
Module Outcomes:
- Apply ecosystem tools to integrate infrastructure, governance, and execution to accelerate true AI- and tech-enabled high reliability organization transformation.
- Align leadership teams on AI deployment maturity models and algorithmovigilance.
- Operationalize AI governance across clinical, security, and vendor ecosystems.
- Translate safety, bias, and auditability into measurable ROI.
- Equip boards and executives with infrastructure tools to scale responsibly.
About AIMed + TTIC
AIMed drives research, data science, and clinical thought leadership; TTIC complements this by delivering the only known closed-loop system for governance, infrastructure, and disciplined implementation, ensuring AI transitions from scattered demos to safe, scalable, and trusted deployment across high-reliability healthcare environments.
AIMed25 is the premier meeting where the brightest minds in artificial intelligence and medicine converge to shape the future of healthcare. This year, we’re gathering at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, November 10-12.
“I’m deeply grateful to TTIC and their Chair, Sherri Douville for bringing a spirit of integrity, humility, and real-world accountability to AIMed. Their work helps ensure that AI in medicine serves clinicians and patients, not hype. It’s a privilege to collaborate with leaders so committed to trust and impact.” -Dr. Anthony Chang, Founder, AIMed & MI4; Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, CHOC
TTIC Bio
Engineered for Leadership. Built for Trust.
The Trustworthy Technology and Innovation Consortium (TTIC) is a leading coalition of healthcare and technology leaders architecting the infrastructure, governance, and strategy required for safe, scalable, and standards-aligned clinical AI.
TTIC isn’t a think tank. It’s an execution engine, driven by multi domain executives with the rare cross-functional expertise to deliver trust under pressure. Our leadership team includes:
● Sherri Douville, Chair of TTIC and CEO of Medigram, a nationally recognized expert in clinical AI, infrastructure strategy, and governance
● Chuck Podesta, Serial CIO and Executive Sponsor at TTIC, currently CIO at Renown Health
● Ed Gaudet, legendary healthcare IT entrepreneur and CEO of Censinet
● Mitch Parker, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Indiana University Health; co-designer of the TTIC AIMed module
● Dr. Apurv Gupta, Chair of Clinical Excellence, TTIC; co-designer of the TTIC AIMed module
● Steve Wilson, AI Security Leader, Chief AI & Product Officer at Exabeam
TTIC builds what others theorize: governance models, deployment playbooks, starter packs, and regulatory strategies that harmonize IEEE UL 2933, NIST CSF 2.0, OWASP GenAI, FDA frameworks, and clinical High reliability, HRO principles into operational excellence.
Our mission is not to make AI exciting, it’s to make it safe, compliant, effective, and scalable across the most demanding healthcare environments. Through our work with CIOs, CMIOs, CISOs, and boards, we deliver executable guidance for AI systems that won’t just survive but improve under pressure.
Guided by our core values, AI ICE: Accountability, Integrity, Innovation, Collaboration, and Excellence; we help transform healthcare from reactive adoption to proactive, infrastructure-first leadership.
TTIC doesn’t work with the crowd. It's an organization exclusively for the committed.
