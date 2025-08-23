The Trustworthy Technology and Innovation Consortium (TTIC) Announces Its High Reliability AI Module at AIMed25

TTIC Launches its AIMed25 Module to Supercharge Healthcare AI Leadership featuring Experts from Mayo Clinic Platform, Stanford Biodesign, University of Michigan Medicine, Hospital Standards Institute (HSI), IEEE UL 2933, and the OWASP GenAI project at AIMed25, the premier global forum for advancing the responsible design and deployment of AI in medicine, uniting clinicians, technologists, and executives to solve real-world post-OBBA crisis challenges at the intersection of care and computation.