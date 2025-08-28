Author Frank Saponaro's New Audiobook "Living Between the Lines: Seasons in the Sun" Follows a Young Boy’s Coming-of-Age Journey as He Navigates Becoming His Own Person
Recent audiobook release “Living Between the Lines: Seasons in the Sun” from Audiobook Network author Frank Saponaro is a riveting novel that centers around Kenny, a young wheelchair bound boy on his journey to come into his own, and his teacher, Mr. Sap. who must learn to let go. Then, Mr. Sap and the Ground Pounders, a firefighting crew, respond to a wildfire at Beaver Mountain ski resort.
Phornton, CO, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frank Saponaro, a retired elementary school principal and classroom teacher, wildland firefighter, forest ranger, naturalist, and accomplished author, has completed his new audiobook, “Living Between the Lines: Seasons in the Sun”: an engaging novel that follows the continuing story Kenny, a wheelchair bound boy who is determined to find himself as his teacher learns to allow him the independence he needs.
“The first part of this book is set in the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado where the main character is a special education teacher to and with a group of rockstar special needs students,” writes Saponaro. “The main character is Kenny May, a wheelchair bound six year old boy with a thirst for life and a bigger than life personality. Their mutual love and respect leaves an impression on the teacher, Mr. Sap. Mr. Sap wanted the same outcomes for all of his students, confidence, self-worth, and independence.
“The second part of the book takes place in Beaver Mountain, Utah, more specifically at the ski area at Beaver Mountain. A small city is constructed to house the base camp for the 300+ firefighters from various agencies from the BLM, NPS, the USFS, Native American and Correctional/Con crews. While it is dangerous and taxing work, the author uses a light-hearted lens to bring the experience to life.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Frank Saponaro’s new audiobook is a poignant and emotionally stirring tale that will captivate listeners as Kenny’s and Mr. Sap’s stories unfold. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “Living Between the Lines: Seasons in the Sun” is a character-driven saga that is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Living Between the Lines: Seasons in the Sun” by Frank Saponaro through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
