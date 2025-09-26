Rankpage Launches to Modernise SEO with AI-Human Hybrid Approach
Rankpage Sdn Bhd is a Kuala Lumpur-based SEO agency specialising in a hybrid AI-human approach to search engine optimisation. With a team backed by over eight years of experience, the company is dedicated to delivering bespoke, conversion-focused strategies that drive sustainable digital growth for businesses of all sizes.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rankpage Sdn Bhd, a new SEO agency Malaysia located in Q Sentral, KL Sentral, is proud to announce its official launch. The digital marketing agency is on a mission to modernise search engine optimisation in an increasingly AI-driven digital landscape, helping businesses adapt and thrive.
While a newcomer to the agency scene, Rankpage is built upon a strong foundation of 8 years of hands-on SEO experience. The agency combines cutting-edge AI-powered processes with human-led strategic insights to deliver comprehensive and effective solutions that go beyond traditional SEO practices. This hybrid approach ensures both efficiency and the adaptability required for success in a competitive SEO market.
Rankpage offers a full suite of services designed to meet diverse client needs. The agency provides traditional yet essential services such as SEO Services, Enterprise SEO, and Local SEO, ensuring businesses of all sizes can establish a strong foundation. For companies looking to expand their reach, Rankpage offers specialised expertise in International SEO and eCommerce SEO, providing tailored strategies to capture global markets and maximise online sales.
Recognising the shift in how people search, the agency also provides Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), a forward-thinking service that optimises content for AI-powered platforms like, Gemini AI, Google's SGE, ChatGPT, and Bing Copilot. This is complemented by expert support in ethical Link Building, professional Content Writing, and innovative Website Design to create a powerful package meant for maximum growth and scale.
All services are meticulously customised per industry and platform, built to scale for both local and international growth.
"Our vision is to empower businesses by leveraging the full potential of AI," said Mr Chen, Founder of Rankpage Sdn Bhd. "We are pioneering a new approach that blends the power of Gemini, our deep understanding of algorithms, and our in-house AI tools that deliver results and boost ROI. We believe this is the future of SEO."
What makes Rankpage different from other agencies is its unique approach:
Industry-Specific SEO Expertise: Custom strategies that understand the intricacies and solutions for each business sector.
Conversion-Focused Strategy: A focus on driving real business results, not just rankings on Google.
Transparent Reporting: Clear, easy-to-understand reports that provide full visibility into performance.
Long-Term Partnership Mindset: Building lasting relationships by acting as a true extension of the client's team.
The agency’s core value focuses on fostering talent development, ensuring its team members are at the forefront of the industry. This is paired with an unwavering dedication to mastering the ever-changing Google algorithms and championing innovation with the agility to adapt quickly to new SEO trends.
For businesses ready to redefine their digital presence and achieve sustainable growth, Rankpage offers a new path forward. Explore the possibilities and learn more by visiting the website: https://www.rankpage.com.my/
Contact Information
Name: Rankpage Sales Team
Phone: +60 10 233 3976
Email: Sales@rankpage.com.my
Website: https://www.rankpage.com.my/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rankpage
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rankpage.com.my
Additional Contact info: Q Sentral, Level 35-02, (East Wing), 2A, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, KL Sentral 50470, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
