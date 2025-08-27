TFA Logistics Announces Acquisition of Dillon Transportation Assets
Strategic asset acquisition strengthens national network and adds over 130 employees to the TFA family.
Ashland, VA, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TFA Logistics, a leading provider of freight and logistics solutions across the United States, announced today the successful acquisition of the assets of Dillon Transportation, a respected carrier with operations based in Ashland City, Tennessee, and Kingman, Arizona.
The asset purchase includes Dillon’s equipment, terminals, and dedicated workforce —adding more than 130 drivers, mechanics, and office personnel to TFA’s growing team. This move aligns with TFA’s strategic plan to strengthen its coast-to-coast operations and expand capacity in key transportation corridors.
“We are excited to welcome the talented team from Dillon Transportation into the TFA family,” said Jay Smith, CEO of TFA Logistics. “This acquisition reflects our continued investment in growth and our commitment to delivering unmatched service and reliability to customers across the country.” Under the terms of the asset acquisition, all existing Dillon employees will be retained, ensuring a seamless transition and operational continuity. Dillon’s current president will be retiring as part of the transaction.
Founded in 1982, TFA Logistics has steadily built a reputation for dependable freight services, innovative logistics solutions, and a people-first culture. The company’s acquisition history reflects a thoughtful and scalable approach to expansion, and this latest milestone reinforces its position as a dynamic force in the transportation industry.
About TFA Logistics
TFA Logistics provides comprehensive transportation and logistics services across the continental United States. With a focus on reliability, safety, and driver-centric values, TFA serves a wide range of industries with both asset-based and brokerage solutions. The company is headquartered in Ashland, Virginia, and operates nationwide.
For media inquiries, please contact LEAP interactive, Agency of Record:
Carlos A. Noriega
President
LEAP interactive
cnoriega@leapimg.com
The asset purchase includes Dillon’s equipment, terminals, and dedicated workforce —adding more than 130 drivers, mechanics, and office personnel to TFA’s growing team. This move aligns with TFA’s strategic plan to strengthen its coast-to-coast operations and expand capacity in key transportation corridors.
“We are excited to welcome the talented team from Dillon Transportation into the TFA family,” said Jay Smith, CEO of TFA Logistics. “This acquisition reflects our continued investment in growth and our commitment to delivering unmatched service and reliability to customers across the country.” Under the terms of the asset acquisition, all existing Dillon employees will be retained, ensuring a seamless transition and operational continuity. Dillon’s current president will be retiring as part of the transaction.
Founded in 1982, TFA Logistics has steadily built a reputation for dependable freight services, innovative logistics solutions, and a people-first culture. The company’s acquisition history reflects a thoughtful and scalable approach to expansion, and this latest milestone reinforces its position as a dynamic force in the transportation industry.
About TFA Logistics
TFA Logistics provides comprehensive transportation and logistics services across the continental United States. With a focus on reliability, safety, and driver-centric values, TFA serves a wide range of industries with both asset-based and brokerage solutions. The company is headquartered in Ashland, Virginia, and operates nationwide.
For media inquiries, please contact LEAP interactive, Agency of Record:
Carlos A. Noriega
President
LEAP interactive
cnoriega@leapimg.com
Contact
TFA Logistics, LLCContact
Jay Smith
804-798-1477
truckingforamerica.com
Jay Smith
804-798-1477
truckingforamerica.com
Categories