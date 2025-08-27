Angie A. Love Honored as a Woman of the Month For July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Chicago, IL, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angie A. Love of Chicago, Illinois, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the entertainment industry. Love will be highlighted in the upcoming fall issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields.
About Angie A. Love
Angie A. Love is an elite model, coach, public relations professional, international ambassador for Model Glow Up, and radio personality based in Chicago, Illinois. She coaches models of all ages, helps with confidence building, and advises models about business. Love is also vice president of Societe La Rouge Society.
She has a strong presence in the media and entertainment world, serving as co-host of Smitty’s Isop3n Artist Inspos Podcast, a non-for-profit podcast where she has conducted over 50 interviews, and as co-host on Rejoice 102.3 FM. Additionally, Love is a DJ/host for 102.3 FM radio Chicago and is recognized for her red-carpet interviews.
Her work and achievements have been featured in Ebony Magazine, Kenya Times Newspaper, and Strive Times US blogs, where she has been the subject of interviews and a magazine cover. Love’s accolades include Best Model 2024 by Luxe Style Awards, Top 10 Queens of 2025 by International Face Magazine, and Model of the Year 2025 at the Fresh Faces Project. She received the Fashion Icon Award 2025 with Kim Young Productions.
In her spare time, Love enjoys spending time with her husband, Anthony Sullers, and children, Salem Sullers and Elvia Sullers.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
