Lewis A. Weiss Named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mahwah, NJ, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in broadcasting. Weiss was also chosen for this award in 2025, making him only one of a few individuals who were given the honor for two consecutive years.
About Lewis A. Weiss
Lewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio, providing news and information about the manufacturing industry nationwide. He has over 50 years of experience in radio broadcasting and is an expertise in business marketing and management.
As an esteemed member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Weiss was recently featured on the iconic billboards in Times Square. Known as one of the world's busiest pedestrian areas, Times Square is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District, where approximately 330,000 people pass through daily.
Weiss obtained his B.S. in business marketing from Queens College. He serves as president emeritus of All Metals and Forge Group and is affiliated with N.M.A.
In his free time, Lewis enjoys travel, family activities, world news, and photography.
ABOUT Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
