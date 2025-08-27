Sara E. Rugg Honored as a Top Professional for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Shorewood, WI, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sara E. Rugg of Shorewood, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law/legal services. Rugg will be included in the Fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Sara E. Rugg
Sara E. Rugg is a project manager with Angeion Group, an industry-leading provider of technology driven solutions for class action, mass tort, settlement management, legal noticing, and bankruptcy administration services. Angeion Group delivers services that increase efficiency, provide accountability, and give counsel and the court peace of mind. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, AG provides support services to law firms acting in large-scale dispute resolution. Their firm has investigated and verified clients in class-action complaints against Apple, Facebook, Gopuff, Tesla, the entire group of Ivy League universities, and Volkswagen and routed more than $10 billion to bona fide plaintiffs.
In her role, Rugg coordinates with counsel, class members, and stakeholders, ensuring compliance with court mandates while maintaining organizational efficiency. She coordinates the execution of notice campaigns, the processing of claims, and the distribution of payments to class members. With a deep understanding of legal frameworks, Rugg contributes to Angeion’s reputation for innovation and excellence in settlement administration.
Rugg leverages her expertise in marketing, communications, class action settlement administration, and project management to drive new business growth and optimize ongoing operations. Sara was recently promoted to head of Mass Arbitrations, where she leads initiatives across complex legal matters. Her experience spans class action lawsuits, data breach cases, consumer, wage-and-hour, securities, and mass arbitration settlement administration. She is skilled in legal writing for court declarations, claims review, and calculation of distributions, demonstrating her commitment to delivering efficient, accurate, and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.
Sara holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison. She is a certified Google Digital Sales Partner and a licensed Life and Health Insurance Agent.
For more information visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/sararugg
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
