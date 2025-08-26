GetReal Security Named Winner for Real-Time Threat Mitigation in the SiliconANGLE TechForward Awards
Austin, TX, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GetReal Security, the cybersecurity leader specialized in mitigating digital identity threats posed by malicious generative AI (GenAI) content, today announced it has been named the Real-Time Threat Mitigation Winner in SiliconANGLE’s inaugural 2025 TechForward Awards, and recognized as a finalist in the Identity Verification category.
This recognition reaffirms GetReal’s critical mission to restore trust to digital identities and communications as manipulated media erodes the foundation of business decision-making. The company’s Digital Integrity Platform combines advanced detection, forensic science, and threat intelligence to verify authenticity and defend against AI-driven deception such as deepfakes and impersonation attacks across images, audio, and video. Developed by top industry experts in digital forensics, cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and investigations, the platform delivers accurate, explainable, evidence-based results that stand up to scrutiny in the boardroom, courtroom, and newsroom.
“Winning the TechForward Award for Real-Time Threat Mitigation validates that enterprises need more than detection to mitigate deepfake risks,” said Jim Brennan, Chief Product & Technology Officer at GetReal Security. “Our unified platform brings together advanced forensics analysis and expert on‑demand assistance to equip enterprises with the capabilities they need to not only detect deepfakes but take action on deceptive synthetic content and identities and make critical decisions with confidence.”
The TechForward Awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape. This awards program honors both established enterprise solutions and breakthrough technologies defining the future of business, spanning AI innovation, security excellence, cloud transformation, data platform evolution, and blockchain/crypto tech. GetReal Security was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.
“The TechForward Awards winners represent the best in enterprise tech innovation,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These solutions don’t just advance their categories, they define what's possible when breakthrough engineering meets real-world business challenges. Every winner has proven they can deliver game-changing results.”
“Today’s enterprises need to trust the digital content they rely on — inside their networks and in the public sphere,” said Matt Moynahan, CEO of GetReal Security. “Our platform is built to stay ahead of AI-driven deception and give leaders confidence in what they see and hear. This award reflects not just our team’s work, but the trust our customers place in us to defend truth in a synthetic era.”
“These winners represent the most impressive achievements emerging from today’s fiercely competitive tech landscape, embodying the relentless drive and visionary thinking that pushes entire industries forward,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “These are the solutions that business leaders trust to solve their most critical challenges. They're not just products, they’re competitive advantages.”
This recognition coincides with GetReal’s $17.5 million Series A funding in March 2025, reinforcing the growing demand from enterprises, governments, and media outlets for solutions that defend digital content integrity.
For more information, visit https://siliconangle.com/awards/.
About GetReal Security
GetReal Security is a cybersecurity leader specializing in detecting and mitigating threats posed by malicious generative AI, including deepfakes, impersonation attacks, and synthetic identities. Its technology serves multinational corporations, financial institutions, media organizations, government agencies and social media companies. The company was incubated by Ballistic Ventures, the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, and Dr. Hany Farid, the preeminent expert in media forensics. For more information about GetReal Security, visit the website and follow the company on LinkedIn.
About SiliconANGLE Media
SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.
Contact
GetReal SecurityContact
Andreea Dicu
0033607804149
www.getrealsecurity.com
