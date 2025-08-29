Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Orlando, Florida
Orlando, FL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Colonial Drive Self Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 4815 West Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32808. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 1,174 units totaling 101,207 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled unit options to the local communities of Orlando, Kissimmee, and Sanford.
Colonial Storage Holdings LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of August 14, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 4815 West Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32808, contact our office at (321) 236-9089, or email us at colonial@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
Colonial Storage Holdings LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of August 14, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 4815 West Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32808, contact our office at (321) 236-9089, or email us at colonial@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage ManagementContact
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Multimedia
Categories