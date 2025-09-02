Author Brian Padgett's New Audiobook, “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending,” is a Fantasy Epic That Follows One Elf’s Quest to Save His World from Evil

Recent audiobook release “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending” from Audiobook Network author Brian Padgett is a compelling novel that centers around Keagle, a young elf who finds himself swept up in the battle alongside all the creatures of the land of Astorynia to save their land from the dark sorceress who aims to take over the world.