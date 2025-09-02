Author Brian Padgett's New Audiobook, “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending,” is a Fantasy Epic That Follows One Elf’s Quest to Save His World from Evil
Recent audiobook release “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending” from Audiobook Network author Brian Padgett is a compelling novel that centers around Keagle, a young elf who finds himself swept up in the battle alongside all the creatures of the land of Astorynia to save their land from the dark sorceress who aims to take over the world.
Mary Esther, FL, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brian Padgett has completed his new audiobook, “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending”: a fascinating story of one elf’s journey to fight back against the darkness and save his world from evil as he fights alongside the united army of all the species of Astorynia.
“When a young Elf named Keagle meets a wise wandering wizard called Mannus, his small-time adventures become a grand one in this thrilling and epic action-adventure fantasy of one world uniting against an ancient evil,” writes Padgett.
“In the world of Astorynia (Astor-eenie-uh) as war is ever wavering on the horizon, a group of companions, led by Mannus, travel the lands to bring together and unite the armies of Elves, Gnomes, Dwarves, Gruflyn, and Man against the ever-growing evil that is spreading. They strive to bring the People's Army together one last time to put an end to this menace.
“The vile creatures of the southernmost mountains of Shadowrock are led by a wicked sorceress known as Veldora. She leads this evil army of Vurkyn into battle against all the peoples of all the lands of Astorynia, to try and take the world for reasons all her own.
“She must be stopped at all costs, and the company of companions are the ones to get the job done. With the help of a guardian dragon, they go to war to destroy this evil once and for all.
“This is the story of the final war to end all war in the world of Astorynia.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Brian Padgett’s new audiobook will captivate listeners as they follow along on this epic adventure, brimming with unforgettable characters and imaginative world-building. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Legends of Astorynia: War of Wars Ending” by Brian Padgett through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
