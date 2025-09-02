Author D.J. Sprague's New Audiobook, “Phoenix: The Rose Chapters,” is a Poignant and Compelling Series That Evokes a Universal Path Towards Love and Meaning
Recent audiobook release “Phoenix: The Rose Chapters” from Audiobook Network author D.J. Sprague is a stirring and eye-opening account exploring the inner search for love, peace, and meaning. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, Sprague invites listeners to look deep within and gain new insight on the world around them.
Seattle, WA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D.J. Sprague, a father and an artist who strives to observe all and craft his own meaning of life, has completed his new audiobook, “Phoenix: The Rose Chapters”: a compelling and thought-provoking series that invites readers to follow along on a potent search for love and inner meaning in a world of chaos and beauty.
Sprague shares, “A story of a pilgrim in search of love from love unrequited, and without over endeavoring to convert such dim light to bright, there are voices, but only one character. There is truth, but no formal proof. There is art, but unlike workshop garden flowers..more like wild flowers. This streaming is for the simple pleasure of reading, to feel the sensation, feelings against gradients of thought..however much the reader upon the journey herein, may be prose'd to thought or drawn to feeling, if thought or feeling be the pleasure”
Published by Audiobook Network, author D.J. Sprague’s new audiobook is a gripping and compelling journey that will challenge listeners, offering an intimate look into the author’s soul that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Phoenix: The Rose Chapters” by D.J. Sprague through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
