Author D.J. Sprague's New Audiobook, “Phoenix: The Rose Chapters,” is a Poignant and Compelling Series That Evokes a Universal Path Towards Love and Meaning

Recent audiobook release “Phoenix: The Rose Chapters” from Audiobook Network author D.J. Sprague is a stirring and eye-opening account exploring the inner search for love, peace, and meaning. Emotionally candid and heartfelt, Sprague invites listeners to look deep within and gain new insight on the world around them.