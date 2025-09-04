Author Gerald Keith Jackson's New Audiobook, “FATMAP Study Guide: Getting Off Autopilot,” is a Comprehensive Guide to a Healthy Life of Longevity and Fulfillment
Recent audiobook release “FATMAP Study Guide: Getting Off Autopilot” from Audiobook Network author Gerald Keith Jackson is an eye-opening guide that will help listeners gain control over their lives to pursue a healthier version of themselves by focusing on the four main categories of mindset, meals, movement, and motives.
Lancaster, TX, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Keith Jackson, a national certified personal trainer and certified dietary guidance consultant, as well as the developer of the FATMAP program, has completed his new audiobook, “FATMAP Study Guide: Getting Off Autopilot”: a compelling and thought-provoking look at the author’s own program designed to help listeners work towards improving their physical, mental, and emotional well-being through common sense changes and attitudes that can easily be adapted into one’s daily life.
Author Gerald Keith Jackson has over twenty years of professional experience successfully transforming people into healthier, more disciplined individuals. He has nationally published fitness articles in over thirty-six states since 2007. The author is a dynamic speaker and master motivator who inspires his audience to take charge of their well-being, and his passion is helping others reach their goals and live their happiest, healthiest, most fulfilling life.
“My ‘FATMAP Study Guide’ focuses on more than diet and exercise,” writes Jackson. “It delves into your mindset, motive, and attitude about health. This powerful triad serves as the main pillars of your success and failure!
“If you're interested in improving your health but can't seem to get out of your own way, ‘FATMAP Study Guide’ is for you! Follow along and I will break down many years of health and wellness research into four simple categories: mindset, meals, movement, and motive. Better health starts with winning the battle against your own free will!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gerald Keith Jackson’s new audiobook is not just another wellness guide but a unique and valuable resource that unlocks the key to a better tomorrow of improved health and wellness. Enlightening and engaging, “FATMAP Study Guide” will provide listeners with the tools they need to fight against their poor choices and learn how to live for a healthier future.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “FATMAP Study Guide: Getting Off Autopilot” by Gerald Keith Jackson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Author Gerald Keith Jackson has over twenty years of professional experience successfully transforming people into healthier, more disciplined individuals. He has nationally published fitness articles in over thirty-six states since 2007. The author is a dynamic speaker and master motivator who inspires his audience to take charge of their well-being, and his passion is helping others reach their goals and live their happiest, healthiest, most fulfilling life.
“My ‘FATMAP Study Guide’ focuses on more than diet and exercise,” writes Jackson. “It delves into your mindset, motive, and attitude about health. This powerful triad serves as the main pillars of your success and failure!
“If you're interested in improving your health but can't seem to get out of your own way, ‘FATMAP Study Guide’ is for you! Follow along and I will break down many years of health and wellness research into four simple categories: mindset, meals, movement, and motive. Better health starts with winning the battle against your own free will!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gerald Keith Jackson’s new audiobook is not just another wellness guide but a unique and valuable resource that unlocks the key to a better tomorrow of improved health and wellness. Enlightening and engaging, “FATMAP Study Guide” will provide listeners with the tools they need to fight against their poor choices and learn how to live for a healthier future.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “FATMAP Study Guide: Getting Off Autopilot” by Gerald Keith Jackson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories