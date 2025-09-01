New Book Release: "The Great Disorientation" Joins the Acclaimed Information War Series

Drawing from political science, psychology, and media theory, Fiero makes the case that today’s fractured civic life is the product of deliberate strategies. From the racial wedge politics of the Southern Strategy, to the rise of 24/7 media outrage, to the algorithmic echo chambers of social platforms, the book exposes how division has been systematically designed to erode civic agency.