New Book Release: "The Great Disorientation" Joins the Acclaimed Information War Series
Drawing from political science, psychology, and media theory, Fiero makes the case that today’s fractured civic life is the product of deliberate strategies. From the racial wedge politics of the Southern Strategy, to the rise of 24/7 media outrage, to the algorithmic echo chambers of social platforms, the book exposes how division has been systematically designed to erode civic agency.
Atlanta, GA, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC today announced the release of The Great Disorientation: An Examination of Strategic Polarization and the Erosion of Civic Agency in the American Republic, the newest title in the groundbreaking Information War Book Series by author Hase Fiero.
The Information War Series has become a relentless exposé of the systems, technologies, and narratives weaponized to manipulate public thought and fragment global society. Each book reveals how media, algorithms, and power structures collide to shape the way we think, vote, consume, and consent.
With The Great Disorientation (Book 17), Fiero advances the series’ most urgent argument yet: that America’s political polarization is not a random cultural drift but a deliberately engineered system of disorientation. Drawing on political science, psychology, and media theory, the book demonstrates how strategic narrative warfare, algorithmic amplification, and learned helplessness converge to fracture democratic agency.
Key Insights from The Great Disorientation
The “PSYOP” metaphor: how domestic politics adopted military-grade influence tactics.
The machinery of fragmentation: how the 24/7 news cycle and social media rewired the public mind.
The psychological toll: how disorientation conditions citizens into apathy and learned helplessness.
The path forward: systemic reforms like deliberative democracy and electoral reform, paired with individual action through the “Slow Media” counter-movement.
“The Great Disorientation is more than a diagnosis—it’s a map back to clarity and agency,” said Fiero. “It reveals how disorientation was designed, and what we must do to resist it.”
About the Series
The Information War Book Series is an ongoing collection by Hase Fiero that dissects the global battle for perception in the digital age. Previous titles include The Beginner’s Guide to Information Warfare, The Dark Enlightenment Unmasked, and Project 2025: Warning to Americans. The series combines investigative depth with philosophical clarity, offering readers both the critique of a broken system and the tools to resist it.
About the Author
Hase Fiero is a writer and analyst focused on the intersection of psychology, media, and democratic institutions. His work has been recognized for making complex systems accessible while equipping readers with practical tools for intellectual resilience.
About the Publisher
Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC is committed to publishing works that illuminate complex social and political issues, empowering readers to confront the challenges of the modern age.
The Great Disorientation is now available in print and eBook formats on Amazon and Google Books.
Media Contact
Alexious Fiero
Publisher
mail@Intellectual-Enlightenment.com
404-718-0044
https://Intellectual-Enlightenment.com
The Information War Series has become a relentless exposé of the systems, technologies, and narratives weaponized to manipulate public thought and fragment global society. Each book reveals how media, algorithms, and power structures collide to shape the way we think, vote, consume, and consent.
With The Great Disorientation (Book 17), Fiero advances the series’ most urgent argument yet: that America’s political polarization is not a random cultural drift but a deliberately engineered system of disorientation. Drawing on political science, psychology, and media theory, the book demonstrates how strategic narrative warfare, algorithmic amplification, and learned helplessness converge to fracture democratic agency.
Key Insights from The Great Disorientation
The “PSYOP” metaphor: how domestic politics adopted military-grade influence tactics.
The machinery of fragmentation: how the 24/7 news cycle and social media rewired the public mind.
The psychological toll: how disorientation conditions citizens into apathy and learned helplessness.
The path forward: systemic reforms like deliberative democracy and electoral reform, paired with individual action through the “Slow Media” counter-movement.
“The Great Disorientation is more than a diagnosis—it’s a map back to clarity and agency,” said Fiero. “It reveals how disorientation was designed, and what we must do to resist it.”
About the Series
The Information War Book Series is an ongoing collection by Hase Fiero that dissects the global battle for perception in the digital age. Previous titles include The Beginner’s Guide to Information Warfare, The Dark Enlightenment Unmasked, and Project 2025: Warning to Americans. The series combines investigative depth with philosophical clarity, offering readers both the critique of a broken system and the tools to resist it.
About the Author
Hase Fiero is a writer and analyst focused on the intersection of psychology, media, and democratic institutions. His work has been recognized for making complex systems accessible while equipping readers with practical tools for intellectual resilience.
About the Publisher
Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC is committed to publishing works that illuminate complex social and political issues, empowering readers to confront the challenges of the modern age.
The Great Disorientation is now available in print and eBook formats on Amazon and Google Books.
Media Contact
Alexious Fiero
Publisher
mail@Intellectual-Enlightenment.com
404-718-0044
https://Intellectual-Enlightenment.com
Contact
Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLCContact
Hase Fiero
404-718-0044
https://intellectual-enlightenment.com
Hase Fiero
404-718-0044
https://intellectual-enlightenment.com
Multimedia
Categories