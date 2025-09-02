General Pallets and Southland Manufacturing Announce Rebrand as River States Pallets & Crates

General Pallets and Southland Manufacturing have rebranded as River States Pallets & Crates, uniting under one name to strengthen operations and expand service across the Mid-South and Midwest. With facilities in Arkansas and Kentucky, the company will continue providing ISPM-15 certified pallets, custom crates, and wood packaging solutions with the same trusted team and commitment to quality.