General Pallets and Southland Manufacturing Announce Rebrand as River States Pallets & Crates
General Pallets and Southland Manufacturing have rebranded as River States Pallets & Crates, uniting under one name to strengthen operations and expand service across the Mid-South and Midwest. With facilities in Arkansas and Kentucky, the company will continue providing ISPM-15 certified pallets, custom crates, and wood packaging solutions with the same trusted team and commitment to quality.
Fort Smith, AR, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- General Pallets and Southland Manufacturing, two long-standing leaders in the pallet and wood packaging industry, are proud to announce their official rebrand under a single unified identity: River States Pallets & Crates.
This change reflects the company’s growth, expanded regional presence, and
dedication to providing reliable, high-quality pallet and crate solutions to customers across the Mid-South, Midwest, and beyond. The decision to rebrand stems from the companies’ shared vision of streamlining operations and presenting a cohesive brand that reflects their scale, expertise, and customer commitment. By joining under one name, River States Pallets & Crates strengthens its ability to deliver consistent products and services while maintaining the core values that built its reputation for excellence.
“This change reflects our commitment to innovation and keeping you well serviced, while keeping the same dedication team and contact numbers you know and trust. We are excited to serve you as River States Pallets and Crates with a renewed energy and commitment to customer service, quality and safety,” said Tony Bartelson, CEO Chibuzo LLC.
With two state-of-the-art facilities strategically located in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Bowling Green, Kentucky, River States Pallets & Crates is positioned to serve a wide geographic region with efficiency and scale. The company will continue to specialize in ISPM-15 certified pallets, custom crates, and wood packaging solutions designed to protect products, optimize supply chains, and meet the highest standards of quality and compliance.
Customers will see the new River States Pallets & Crates branding reflected across the company’s digital platforms, communications, and packaging beginning September 2, 2025. While the name and look are new, the leadership team emphasizes that the transition will be seamless for existing customers. The same teams, facilities, and high standards of service remain in place, now operating with the additional strength of a unified brand identity.
Our goal has always been simple: to provide our customers with dependable packaging solutions that keep their businesses moving. River States Pallets & Crates reinforces that mission while also giving us a foundation to grow and innovate for years to come.
The rebrand also represents the company’s commitment to continuous improvement, from adopting new technologies and production processes to expanding sustainable practices in manufacturing and sourcing. By aligning under one name, River States Pallets & Crates can better communicate these initiatives while building recognition as a trusted industry leader.
For more information about River States Pallets & Crates and its full line of pallet and packaging solutions, visit www.riverstatespallets.com.
Contact
Kiran Kendall
877-628-3001
riverstatespallets.com
