Carolina Lice Center Opens in Irmo - Offering Free Head Checks for Teachers
Carolina Lice Center opens in Irmo, SC. Since 2013, Carolina Lice Center has been helping families overcome head lice. They offer the fastest & safest way to eliminate head lice in just 1 treatment using the exclusive "Airtek" heated-air device. A one-stop resource for head lice removal, Carolina Lice Center is the only licensed, insured and professional lice removal salon in the Irmo, Chapin, & Lexington area.
Columbia, SC, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolina Lice Center Opens in Irmo, SC – Free Head Checks for Teachers during September for Head Lice Prevention Month.
Families in the Midlands now have a fast, effective, and guaranteed solution for head lice. Carolina Lice Center, will officially open in Irmo, SC on August 18, 2025, by appointment only. The center offers exclusive heated-air “Airtek” lice treatments that leave families completely lice free in just one hour—backed by a 30-day, 100% guarantee.
To celebrate its grand opening, Carolina Lice Center is offering FREE head checks for teachers during September 2025 as a way to support local educators and help prevent classroom outbreaks.
The Airtek Heated-Air system is a “one & done” process—meaning there are no pre-treatments, no post-treatments, and no repeat visits required. This chemical-free, non-toxic heated-air technology dehydrates and kills both lice and nits in a single appointment, making it the fastest and most convenient solution for busy families. For more information on the Airtek process, visit www.CarolinaLiceCenter.com.
Owner Catherine Collins has been helping families fight head lice since 2013 and also operates successful lice removal salons in Myrtle Beach, SC, and Wilmington, NC. Over the past decade, she has helped thousands of families resolve infestations quickly, safely, and with compassionate care. “We know how stressful head lice can be,” said Collins. “That’s why we’re proud to bring this exclusive one-hour treatment—backed by our 30-day guarantee—to Irmo, Chapin, Lexington and surrounding area. When you leave here, your lice problem is gone—no follow-up, no hassle, no stress.”
In addition to in-office treatments, Carolina Lice Center offers family discounts, head checks, educational resources, and preventive products to help families stay lice-free.
The Irmo location serves the Irmo, Chapin, Lexington, Columbia and surrounding communities. Carolina Lice Center opened August 18, 2025, at 7588 Woodrow St., Irmo, SC 29063. Services are by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling or texting (803) 556-LICE (5423) or visiting www.CarolinaLiceCenter.com.
About Carolina Lice Center
Carolina Lice Center provides fast, safe, and permanent lice removal for children and adults. Using the exclusive Airtek heated-air treatment, clients are lice free in just one hour—guaranteed. The “one & done” process requires no pre or post-treatment, and all services come with a 30-day, 100% guarantee for total peace of mind.
Contact Info:
Carolina Lice Center
7588 Woodrow St. Irmo, SC 29063
Phone: 803-556-LICE (5423)
Email: Help@CarolinaLiceCenter.com
Website: www.CarolinaLiceCenter.com
