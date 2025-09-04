Carolina Lice Center Opens in Irmo - Offering Free Head Checks for Teachers

Carolina Lice Center opens in Irmo, SC. Since 2013, Carolina Lice Center has been helping families overcome head lice. They offer the fastest & safest way to eliminate head lice in just 1 treatment using the exclusive "Airtek" heated-air device. A one-stop resource for head lice removal, Carolina Lice Center is the only licensed, insured and professional lice removal salon in the Irmo, Chapin, & Lexington area.