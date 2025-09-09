Valentine Roofing Opens Nominations to Gift an Educator a Free Roof
Through the Peace of Mind Program, Valentine Roofing will provide a brand-new roof to a deserving educator or school staff member in the Puget Sound region.
Seattle, WA, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Valentine Roofing is now accepting nominations for its upcoming Peace of Mind Program project. The program provides free roof replacements to neighbors in need. This year, the company is recognizing teachers, educators, bus drivers and other school staff who dedicate themselves to students and communities, often while postponing their own needs.
“Educators and school staff pour so much into their students and communities. Too often, personal needs like home repairs take a back seat,” said Steven Heller, CEO of Valentine Roofing. “Through the Peace of Mind Program, we want to recognize and support these everyday heroes with the gift of a new roof."
The Peace of Mind Program is Valentine Roofing’s way of giving back to those facing personal hardship, health or financial struggles, or other life challenges. Each year, the program lifts burdens and restores hope by offering the security of a safe roof overhead.
Over the years, the initiative has made a lasting impact on families across the Puget Sound. Past recipients include a family facing the challenges of ALS, several veterans in need of safe shelter, a Gold Star spouse who lost her partner to illness connected to his service, a local bus driver and her family, and a single mother who opened her home to another family in crisis.
Nominations for deserving educators and school staff are open through September 15, 2025. To learn more or submit a nomination, visit www.valentineroof.com/nominate.
About Valentine Roofing
Valentine Roofing is a premier roofing and home improvement company serving the Puget Sound area since 2008. Guided by its mission to serve and care for neighbors, Valentine Roofing is dedicated to creating a positive impact in the community while delivering award-winning service through the Valentine Experience: seamless communication, meticulous cleanup, and a commitment to going the extra mile.
Media Contact:
Maureen Clifford
Regional Marketing Manager
Infinity Home Services
Phone: (253) 951-2519
Email: mclifford@infinityhomeservices.com
