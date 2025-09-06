In "A Hard Fall and Good Bounce" Brian D’ambrosio Delivers Raw, Lyrical Poems of Collapse and Renewal, Wry Defiance, and the Stubborn Pursuit of Hope

In his new collection "A Hard Fall and Good Bounce," Brian D’Ambrosio delivers poetry that is raw, searching, and unafraid to peer into the shadows of memory, art, and modern culture. At once bruised and resilient, these poems navigate the tension between collapse and recovery, disillusionment and renewal, despair and the persistence of hope.