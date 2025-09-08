CASCWA Launches Superintendents' Executive Council to Advance Student Attendance, Well-Being, and Equity

CASCWA proudly announces the launch of its Superintendents Executive Council, an invitation-only advisory body of visionary district leaders dedicated to improving student attendance, equity, and well-being. The Council will inform statewide strategy, elevate local innovations, and kick off its work with a public webinar on September 25, 2025, during Attendance Awareness Month. Led by Sergio Mendoza and Erica Peterson, this marks a new era of cross-sector partnership.