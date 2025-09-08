CASCWA Launches Superintendents' Executive Council to Advance Student Attendance, Well-Being, and Equity
CASCWA proudly announces the launch of its Superintendents Executive Council, an invitation-only advisory body of visionary district leaders dedicated to improving student attendance, equity, and well-being. The Council will inform statewide strategy, elevate local innovations, and kick off its work with a public webinar on September 25, 2025, during Attendance Awareness Month. Led by Sergio Mendoza and Erica Peterson, this marks a new era of cross-sector partnership.
San Francisco, CA, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare and Attendance (CASCWA) announces the formation of its Superintendents' Executive Council. This new advisory group will bring together visionary superintendents and education professionals to develop innovative statewide strategies that enhance student attendance, well-being, and systemic equity.
Comprising both current and retired superintendents, along with executive leaders from various education sectors across California, the Council will serve as a dynamic think tank. Together, they will shape policy, champion local innovations, and strengthen support systems that benefit students throughout the state.
"The challenges our students face today call for creative and cooperative solutions," said Sergio Mendoza, Chairperson of the Council and CASCWA Superintendent in Residence. "This Council provides a platform for superintendents to exchange successful practices and actively inform CASCWA's advocacy efforts at the statewide level." Members of the Council are committed to collaborating on innovative initiatives to reduce chronic absenteeism, promote equity-driven practices, and develop effective strategies that promote student success. This teamwork is vital to formulating meaningful policy recommendations and programs for CASCWA.
Dr. Dennis Wiechmann, Superintendent of Sanger USD and a valued Council member, shared, "We see a powerful link between attendance, well-being, and student achievement. By working together within this Council, we can create strategies that truly uplift all children." Erica Peterson, CASCWA Executive Director, added, "We are excited to begin a new phase of strategic collaboration. CASCWA is thrilled to bring together these dedicated education leaders. Their collective expertise will help us create schools that are stronger, more equitable, and focused on ensuring the success of every student."
The Council will officially launch its work with a webinar on Thursday, September 25, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM, during Attendance Awareness Month. This session will highlight successful approaches, including one-day short-term independent study, Saturday school programs, extended learning opportunities, and other evidence-based interventions that districts are using to reduce chronic absenteeism. Free registration is available on the CASCWA: www.cascwa.wildapricot.org.
Council Members include:
Sergio Mendoza, CASCWA Superintendent-in-Residence
Erica Peterson, CASCWA State Executive Director
Dr. Don English, CASCWA State President; Director of Children Deserve Success- San Bernardino CSOS; Board President- Chaffey UHSD
Sherman Garnett, CASCWA Legislative Representative; Board Member-Upland USD
Dr. Dennis Wiechmann, Superintendent, Sanger USD
Dr. Michele Bowers, Superintendent Emeritus, Lancaster ESD
Susan Levine, Superintendent Emeritus, Barstow USD
Barrett Snider, Partner, Capital Advisors Group
Susan Cook, Chief Operations Officer, Retired, School Innovations & Achievement
About CASCWA
The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare and Attendance (CASCWA) is the state's only K-12 professional organization focused on student attendance, engagement, and equity. Since 1936, CASCWA has connected education leaders across California to strengthen student support systems and ensure every child has access to a meaningful and inclusive education.
