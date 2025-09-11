Immunotec Names Mandy Boles Head of Business Development for the U.S. and Canada
Immunotec, the science-backed wellness company founded in 1996 and best known for its patented flagship product Immunocal®, has named Mandy Boles as Head of Business Development for the U.S. and Canada.
With nearly two decades of direct selling expertise, Boles has led both corporate and field organizations through rapid growth, international launches, and large-scale transformations. Recognized for turning underperforming regions into thriving markets, she brings a proven track record of building systems that scale and empowering teams for sustainable success.
At the heart of Immunotec’s growth is Immunocal®, the company’s patented flagship product and the #1 leader in glutathione research worldwide. Backed by more than 45 years of research, 80+ patents, and over 100 published clinical studies—including multiple double-blind, placebo-controlled human trials—Immunocal® is clinically proven to raise and sustain glutathione, the body’s master antioxidant.
Trusted by physicians, health practitioners, and elite athletes, Immunocal® supports immunity, cellular health, stamina, recovery, and resilience. Each batch is also Clean Label Project Certified, Informed-Sport Certified, and free from contaminants, making it one of the most rigorously validated natural supplements in the wellness industry.
“Whether it’s the mom with kids at home, the professional balancing career and family, or someone ready to make a dramatic shift in their health, the impact of this business is real,” said Boles. “What people are looking for has changed, and we’re answering that call with a modern, scalable system backed by unmatched science and a vision built for the long term.”
At Immunotec, Boles is introducing Immunobar, an innovative sampling system that transforms product education into a fun, interactive experience—designed to spark conversations, generate customers, and fuel consultant growth.
“The United States is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and this new leadership structure shows just how committed we are to supporting our Consultants and expanding our business here,” said Mauricio Domenzain, CEO of Immunotec. “By investing in strong leaders and scalable systems, we’re ensuring that more people across North America can experience both the health benefits of our science and the life-changing opportunity of our business model.”
As Immunotec expands across 18 countries, Boles’ leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening the company’s U.S. and Canadian presence while aligning with a new generation seeking credibility and science in wellness.
Immunocal®: The Gold Standard in Glutathione Science
At the heart of Immunotec’s growth strategy is Immunocal®, the company’s flagship product and the #1 leader in glutathione research worldwide.
· Clinically Proven Glutathione Precursor – Delivers patented Bonded Cysteine™ so the body naturally produces and regulates glutathione exactly when and where it’s needed.
· Patented & One-of-a-Kind – 80+ global patents protecting technology that maintains fragile cysteine bonds so they survive digestion and enter cells intact.
· Not Pre-Made Glutathione – Unlike pre-made glutathione, which breaks down before absorption, Immunocal provides the building blocks that fuel natural production.
· Scientifically Validated – Backed by 45+ years of research, 100+ published clinical studies, and multiple double-blind, placebo-controlled human trials, Immunocal stands apart as one of the only natural supplements with this level of rigorous clinical validation.
· Trusted by Elite Athletes – Improves stamina, speeds recovery, and reduces oxidative stress under physical strain.
· Clean, Certified, and Safe – Each batch is Clean Label Project Certified, Informed-Sport Certified, doping-free, and free from plastics, heavy metals, antibiotics, hormones, fat, sugar, artificial sweeteners, and fillers.
