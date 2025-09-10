OnPrintShop Introduces Version 12.2 That Streamlines User Journeys and Boosts Print Business Efficiency
OnPrintShop has launched its minor release of version 12.2 that helps printers to not just work faster, but sell faster, and provide excellent customer experiences. This upgrade includes exciting print enhancements that streamlines the buying journey for customers and smoothens print operations.
Ahmedabad, India, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OnPrintShop, a pioneering web-to-print provider, released an exciting rollout of advanced print innovations on 7 September, 2025, designed to solve customer-facing challenges, improve backend operations, and streamline administrative workflows.
The main theme of OnPrintShop’s version 12.2 is to streamline the buying journey and enhance design personalization for customers, enabling printers to deliver extraordinary customer experiences.
Prominent features introduced in this version includes adaptive-size product templates, design reusing capability across products, kit product configuration, and enhanced pattern creation tools. It also includes cover page personalization for document prints, security and user management enhancements, optimized checkout and SEO improvements, as well as enhancements in third-party integrations.
OnPrintShop’s adaptive-size product template saves time for print providers by enabling them to just create one template and use it for multiple product sizes, while ensuring consistency in designs. Another great feature of design copying for different products enables customers to design once and apply it to other products, enabling uniformity in designs and faster checkout.
The all-new dynamic filters accelerate the print buying experience for customers by helping them narrow down large product catalogs with key attributes such as material, color, paper type, and more.
OnPrintShop has rolled out these print advancements after noticing the recurring challenges faced by modern printers. Complexities like cumbersome catalog management, repetitive design work, rigid product offerings, complex checkout processes, shipping inaccuracies, limited pricing flexibility, SEO and visibility challenges, highlighted the need for a smarter software version.
Naresh Devra, VP of Product Development said, “OnPrintShop’s version 12.2 is a holistic upgrade that offers top-notch capabilities to streamline workflows from design to fulfillment. From improved quote management to offline order configurability, this version provides printers with greater control over every stage of the operation. It empowers new-age printers to focus on business growth rather than constantly troubleshooting day-to-day problems.”
Furthermore, the shipping related enhancements include product-specific shipping settings, flexibility in "Shipping Cost by Order Subtotal" method, new “Printer-wise Shipper Address” feature, as well as consideration of product dimensions and weight for enhancing shipping rate and accuracy.
Minor enhancements that provide a major impact are also a highlight of this upgrade. Some of these include the addition of "Production Time Spent Summary" in order history tab, dedicated ‘Payment Request tab’ to streamline payment management, support for FTPS and SFTP protocols to enhance data security, and more.
The print advancements launched will enable printers to elevate the storefront experience for customers, effortlessly tailor offerings for diverse customer segments, as well as handle larger volumes and order types.
Naimish Patel, VP of Sales at OnPrintShop said, “Version 12.2 is developed with precision to help print business owners operate smarter, sell print products faster, and scale with confidence. Not just that, it will enable print providers to address the real-world operational challenges such as managing complex product catalogs, improving shipping accuracy, handling flexible pricing models, and delivering optimized print buying journeys.”
OnPrintShop, the AI-powered web-to-print software provider is trusted by 2000+ global print businesses for its high-tech print capabilities, reliability, consistent software upgrades, and exceptional customer support.
As an award-winning print innovator, OnPrintShop has released this version with the aim of helping modern print business owners strengthen their ability to compete and grow in today’s dynamic print market.
The main theme of OnPrintShop’s version 12.2 is to streamline the buying journey and enhance design personalization for customers, enabling printers to deliver extraordinary customer experiences.
Prominent features introduced in this version includes adaptive-size product templates, design reusing capability across products, kit product configuration, and enhanced pattern creation tools. It also includes cover page personalization for document prints, security and user management enhancements, optimized checkout and SEO improvements, as well as enhancements in third-party integrations.
OnPrintShop’s adaptive-size product template saves time for print providers by enabling them to just create one template and use it for multiple product sizes, while ensuring consistency in designs. Another great feature of design copying for different products enables customers to design once and apply it to other products, enabling uniformity in designs and faster checkout.
The all-new dynamic filters accelerate the print buying experience for customers by helping them narrow down large product catalogs with key attributes such as material, color, paper type, and more.
OnPrintShop has rolled out these print advancements after noticing the recurring challenges faced by modern printers. Complexities like cumbersome catalog management, repetitive design work, rigid product offerings, complex checkout processes, shipping inaccuracies, limited pricing flexibility, SEO and visibility challenges, highlighted the need for a smarter software version.
Naresh Devra, VP of Product Development said, “OnPrintShop’s version 12.2 is a holistic upgrade that offers top-notch capabilities to streamline workflows from design to fulfillment. From improved quote management to offline order configurability, this version provides printers with greater control over every stage of the operation. It empowers new-age printers to focus on business growth rather than constantly troubleshooting day-to-day problems.”
Furthermore, the shipping related enhancements include product-specific shipping settings, flexibility in "Shipping Cost by Order Subtotal" method, new “Printer-wise Shipper Address” feature, as well as consideration of product dimensions and weight for enhancing shipping rate and accuracy.
Minor enhancements that provide a major impact are also a highlight of this upgrade. Some of these include the addition of "Production Time Spent Summary" in order history tab, dedicated ‘Payment Request tab’ to streamline payment management, support for FTPS and SFTP protocols to enhance data security, and more.
The print advancements launched will enable printers to elevate the storefront experience for customers, effortlessly tailor offerings for diverse customer segments, as well as handle larger volumes and order types.
Naimish Patel, VP of Sales at OnPrintShop said, “Version 12.2 is developed with precision to help print business owners operate smarter, sell print products faster, and scale with confidence. Not just that, it will enable print providers to address the real-world operational challenges such as managing complex product catalogs, improving shipping accuracy, handling flexible pricing models, and delivering optimized print buying journeys.”
OnPrintShop, the AI-powered web-to-print software provider is trusted by 2000+ global print businesses for its high-tech print capabilities, reliability, consistent software upgrades, and exceptional customer support.
As an award-winning print innovator, OnPrintShop has released this version with the aim of helping modern print business owners strengthen their ability to compete and grow in today’s dynamic print market.
Contact
OnPrintShopContact
Naimish Patel
+1-718-715-1551
https://onprintshop.com
Naimish Patel
+1-718-715-1551
https://onprintshop.com
Categories