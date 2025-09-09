GryphonHR Launches Strategic Integration with Workday
Troy, MI, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GryphonHR, a leading HR compliance SaaS company, specializing in electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify, is pleased to announce the launch of its bi-directional, real-time integration with Workday, Inc., a global leader in talent acquisition and workforce management. Through this integration, Workday clients will now have access to, and receive updates from, GryphonHR’s Form I-9 platform to streamline and ensure compliance during the talent acquisition and the onboarding process.
GryphonHR simplifies Form I-9 completion while helping organizations mitigate the risk of costly fines and penalties from federal audits. The solution delivers a mobile-friendly, wizard-driven experience that supports both onsite and remote workers, ensuring accuracy for employers, authorized agents, and employees alike. Step-by-step guidance enables users to complete the Form I-9 quickly and in compliance with federal regulations.
“By integrating GryphonHR’s flexible, mobile-first, remote Form I-9 product with Workday’s market-leading talent platform, we’re enabling all Workday customers to deliver a more seamless onboarding experience for their employees, but especially those customers with high volume, temporary workforces,” said Marc Villella, President of GryphonHR. “This integration helps organizations ensure timely, accurate, and compliant Form I-9 completion while improving the employee experience for all types of hiring.”
Key Features of GryphonI9 include:
· Fully compliant with the most up-to-date federal requirements
· Optimized for today’s mobile workforce
· Multiple authorized agent options for remote worker support
· Instant submission to E-Verify
· Comprehensive and customizable reporting
· Automated purging of terminated Form I-9s
· Outsourced, virtual completion of Form I-9s
· Intelligent reminders for follow-up actions (e.g., work authorization updates, SSN verification, E-Verify responses, and more)
About GryphonHR
GryphonHR streamlines remote and direct hiring with a mobile-first design and in-app support, creating seamless employee experiences. It ensures top-tier E-Verify compliance, automates TNC processing, and features a ready-to-use Form I-9 integration API. Additionally, it provides comprehensive support for USCIS (NOI) audits, making compliance and workforce verification efficient and stress-free.
With GryphonHR, companies can manage all I-9 tasks from a single, secure platform. Learn more at www.gryphonhr.com.
Contact
GryphonHRContact
Debbie Stacy
248-800-6949
www.gryphonhr.com
