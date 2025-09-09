Advise AI Launches to Bring Enterprise-Grade AI to Real Estate Owners & Operators
Palm Beach, FL, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Advise AI, an innovative consultancy dedicated to applying artificial intelligence into the real estate sector, officially launches today. Founded by real estate veteran John Zalkin and AI advisory leader Philip Rothaus, Advise AI empowers owners and operators with AI-driven solutions that streamline and enhance capital raising, underwriting, legal review and asset management.
In today's market, thousands of family offices and mid-sized operators manage billions in assets while competing against institutional investors and REIT's that deploy millions into technology. Advise AI levels the playing field by offering targeted, specialized, and cost-effective advisory that translates advanced AI into measurable outcomes.
"The real estate landscape is at an inflection point," said John Zalkin, co-founder and former RKW Residential executive and Partner who helped scale one of the nation's fastest-growing multifamily operators. "At Advise AI, we're bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical execution—helping owners and operators seize opportunities and manage complexity with tools previously out of reach."
Philip Rothaus, co-founder and former senior consulting leader at elite global consulting firms brings deep expertise advising Fortune 500's and Private Equity firms on strategic AI use and adoption. He said:
"AI has moved beyond hype—it's now a driver of measurable performance. At Advise AI, we focus on making institutional-grade AI practical for real estate, turning complex data into insights that directly shape investment and operating decisions. Unlike the big consulting model—built on billable hours and broad generalizations—we're structured to deliver specialized, outcome-driven advisory that real estate owners and operators can actually use."
Early client engagements have already demonstrated significant time savings and sharper decision-making in underwriting and due diligence, underscoring the firm's ability to reshape how real estate investment decisions are made.
Advise AI is currently engaging with a select group of early partners across multifamily, commercial, and family office platforms.
For more information about Advise AI and its services, visit www.adviseai.ai or contact the team at info@adviseai.ai.
About Advise AI
Advise AI is a Florida-based consultancy specializing in AI solutions for the real estate industry. Founded by John Zalkin and Philip Rothaus, the firm empowers owners and operators through innovative tools in underwriting, due diligence, capital raising, and asset management, driving efficiency and growth in a dynamic market.
Media Contact:
John Zalkin
Co-Founder, Advise AI
Email: john@adviseai.com
Phone: (305) 496-5566
Contact
John Zalkin
@adviseai.ai
In today's market, thousands of family offices and mid-sized operators manage billions in assets while competing against institutional investors and REIT's that deploy millions into technology. Advise AI levels the playing field by offering targeted, specialized, and cost-effective advisory that translates advanced AI into measurable outcomes.
"The real estate landscape is at an inflection point," said John Zalkin, co-founder and former RKW Residential executive and Partner who helped scale one of the nation's fastest-growing multifamily operators. "At Advise AI, we're bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical execution—helping owners and operators seize opportunities and manage complexity with tools previously out of reach."
Philip Rothaus, co-founder and former senior consulting leader at elite global consulting firms brings deep expertise advising Fortune 500's and Private Equity firms on strategic AI use and adoption. He said:
"AI has moved beyond hype—it's now a driver of measurable performance. At Advise AI, we focus on making institutional-grade AI practical for real estate, turning complex data into insights that directly shape investment and operating decisions. Unlike the big consulting model—built on billable hours and broad generalizations—we're structured to deliver specialized, outcome-driven advisory that real estate owners and operators can actually use."
Early client engagements have already demonstrated significant time savings and sharper decision-making in underwriting and due diligence, underscoring the firm's ability to reshape how real estate investment decisions are made.
Advise AI is currently engaging with a select group of early partners across multifamily, commercial, and family office platforms.
For more information about Advise AI and its services, visit www.adviseai.ai or contact the team at info@adviseai.ai.
About Advise AI
Advise AI is a Florida-based consultancy specializing in AI solutions for the real estate industry. Founded by John Zalkin and Philip Rothaus, the firm empowers owners and operators through innovative tools in underwriting, due diligence, capital raising, and asset management, driving efficiency and growth in a dynamic market.
Media Contact:
John Zalkin
Co-Founder, Advise AI
Email: john@adviseai.com
Phone: (305) 496-5566
Contact
John Zalkin
@adviseai.ai
Contact
Advise AIContact
John Zalkin
305-496-5566
adviseai.ai
John Zalkin
305-496-5566
adviseai.ai
Categories