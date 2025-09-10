Christy Sports Opens 2025/26 Season Rental Ski and Snowboard Reservations in Utah
Christy Sports has opened 2025/26 Utah ski & snowboard season rental reservations. Affordable packages include free swaps, tuning, and expert fitting. Partnerships with groups like SheJumps expand access, helping families and newcomers enjoy Utah’s slopes all winter.
Salt Lake City, UT, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christy Sports, a fixture in mountain communities since 1958, announced today that reservations are now open for its 2025/26 Season Rental Ski and Snowboard Program in Utah. With affordable packages, expert fitting, and free size swaps, season rentals provide a practical way for families and individuals to enjoy the mountains all winter long, without the stress of outgrowing gear or waiting in rental lines. Inventory is limited, and reservations are recommended to secure gear before it sells out.
Skiing and snowboarding are unforgettable experiences, but rising lift ticket and travel costs can make them difficult to access. Season rentals are one way Christy Sports helps ease the burden: adult packages start at $239, while kids' packages start at $99, both including gear to enjoy all season long. Every package includes complimentary tuning, free size swaps, and in-store support at more than 50 Christy Sports locations across Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Washington. Reservations can be made online at www.christysports.com/.
“Utah has some of the best snow on earth, but we know the cost of getting on the mountain can be a real barrier for families and new skiers. That’s why our season rental program matters. It keeps the focus on enjoying the day, not worrying about gear. Across the Wasatch, from Salt Lake City and the Cottonwood Canyons to Park City and Heber, our team is here to make skiing more approachable, more affordable, and more fun for everyone who wants to be part of this community.” – Davin Holz, Director of Utah Operations, Christy Sports
From its earliest days, Christy Sports has been about more than gear — it’s been about opening doors to the mountain. That tradition continues today through partnerships with organizations like SheJumps, a Utah-based nonprofit that helps women and girls build confidence, skills, and community in the outdoors.
"The SheJumps x Ikon Pass Mountain Access Program lowers the barriers to skiing and snowboarding by providing Ikon Passes, lessons, and gear to women who have experienced barriers accessing snowsports. We believe the outdoors should be a place of joy, courage, and transformation for everyone—and that starts with creating pathways for those who have historically not had access. Through a partnership with Christy Sports, we were able to provide our program participants with season rentals. This has been a game changer for the program, as it removes a significant barrier to participating in snowsports, and has directly enabled our participants to get more days on the slopes! We're incredibly grateful for Christy Sports' partnership and support in increasing access to snowsports," said Robyn Gelfand, SheJumps Program Director.
Christy Sports season rentals are designed to be simple, flexible, and family-friendly:
•Ski all season with one easy pickup – no more weekend rental lines
•Keep kids comfortable – swap sizes at no extra charge as they grow
•Ride with confidence – complimentary tuning all season long
•Value that adds up – ski five days and the program pays for itself
•Convenience across the Rockies and Northwest – 50+ store network for gear support
“We’re not just a rental shop. We’re neighbors, coworkers, and skiers ourselves,” said Randy England, Director of Program Management and Marketing Operations at Christy Sports. “From our earliest days in 1958, we’ve been helping people step into boots that fit, skis that glide, and a sport that can truly change their lives. For us, it’s about joy, confidence, and community. Not just gear.”
Christy Sports season rentals make it possible for families, students, and beginners to spend more time outside together, focusing on the thrill of the mountain rather than the stress of logistics. Because in the end, it’s about first chair, last run, and the memories made in between.
Reservations must be made online by November 23, 2025. Pickups are available at Christy Sports – Kimball Junction (6622 N. Landmark Dr., B-110, Park City, UT, 84098) and Christy Sports – Olympus Hills (3939 Wasatch Blvd., Suite 16, Salt Lake City, UT, 84124).
Christy Sports is the largest specialty ski and snowboard retailer and service provider in the Rocky Mountains, with more than 50 locations across Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Washington. Founded in 1958 by ski instructors Ed and Gale Crist, the company began as a single storefront in Lakewood, Colorado. Christy Sports is rooted in mountain town communities and fueled by a passion for helping people fall in love with outdoor life. Today, the company offers premium rentals, custom boot fitting, expert tuning, outdoor apparel, patio furniture, and year-round gear and services. Its family of brands includes BootDoctors, Sturtevant’s, The Alpineer, Leisure Living, and Powder Tools. Known for its deeply knowledgeable staff, long-standing community relationships, and commitment to service, Christy Sports exists to help everyone experience the joy of mountain life, because Outside is Better.
Learn more at christysports.com.
Media Contact:
Sarah Schupp
Christy Sports Communications
sschupp@christysports.com
