Eastern Point Trust Company Announces Appointment of Milan Kmezic as Chief Operating Officer
Warrenton, VA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eastern Point Trust Company (EPTC), the nation’s leading independent provider of Qualified Settlement Funds (QSFs) and innovative trust-based fiduciary solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Milan Kmezic as its new Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. Kmezic is a seasoned strategic executive and technology leader with more than 25 years of experience driving innovation and digital transformation across government, commercial, and startup environments. His career has spanned three continents—North America, Europe, and Asia—providing him with a unique global perspective on strategy and operations.
Known for his expertise in transformation leadership, Mr. Kmezic combines deep technical knowledge with a passion for developing talent and building high-performing, inclusive teams. Most recently, he served as Portfolio Director for Beneficiary Services at Leidos, where he provided strategic leadership and operational oversight for mission-critical federal programs and managed a $200 million portfolio. Prior to that, as Chief Technology Officer at ACG, he served as a strategic advisor to the CEO, guiding enterprise-wide technology direction and organizational change.
Mr. Kmezic’s international leadership experience includes his tenure as Managing Director for DMI in Cambodia, where he oversaw all aspects of regional operations, including strategy, P&L management, and customer success. He directed a team of more than 100 professionals across multiple departments, driving market growth through more than 20 enterprise projects. Earlier in his career, at Golden Gekko and Sony-Ericsson, he played a pivotal role in scaling delivery operations, establishing company-wide processes such as OKRs and career ladders, and mentoring engineers globally.
“We are thrilled to welcome Milan to our leadership team,” said Mr. Armand, CEO of Eastern Point Trust Company. “His extensive experience in strategic planning, operational excellence, and transformation leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow and enhance our services for clients.”
Mr. Kmezic has completed executive education programs in High Impact Leadership at UC Berkeley, Disruptive Strategy at Harvard Business School, and Digital Strategies for Business at Columbia Business School. He is currently completing a Master of Business Administration at Edinburgh Business School.
With Mr. Kmezic’s appointment, Eastern Point Trust Company continues to strengthen its executive leadership team as it advances its mission to deliver innovative fiduciary solutions and industry-leading client service.
