Texas Functional Health Centers Launches TRUForm Program to Redefine Pain Relief in Dallas
Texas Functional Health Centers introduces the TRUForm Program, a 90-day neuromuscular rehabilitation system helping Dallas patients eliminate pain, restore movement, and get back to life.
Dallas, TX, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Texas Functional Health Centers (TexasFHC), a Dallas-based leader in chiropractic and functional health, proudly announces the expansion of its TRUForm Program — a groundbreaking 90-day system designed to restore natural movement, eliminate pain at the source, and empower patients to live without restrictions.
Unlike traditional care that often focuses only on short-term symptom relief, the TRUForm Program provides a step-by-step rehabilitation pathway. Patients progress through three structured phases:
Phase 1: Neuromuscular re-education to reconnect muscles and nerves.
Phase 2: Stretching and strengthening of restored muscles.
Phase 3: Functional movement training to return confidently to daily life and activities.
“TRUForm was built for people who have tried everything — from physical therapy and injections to endless stretching routines — and are still in pain,” explained Dr. Adam Bohnenblust, DC BCN. “This program doesn’t just mask symptoms; it rewires how your body moves so you can actually heal.”
Thousands of patients have already experienced the benefits of TRUForm, reporting improved posture, reduced pain, better coordination, and the freedom to do activities they thought they had lost forever.
TexasFHC will also host workshops and community events this fall to help Dallas residents learn more about the science behind TRUForm and how to “earn back the right to move without pain.”
For more information, visit www.texasfhc.com.
