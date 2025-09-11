Ann Compton Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications

Omicron Delta Kappa has named veteran journalist Ann Compton (University of Maryland) the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Communications recipient. Compton spent more than 40 years with ABC News, covering seven U.S. presidents and historic events such as September 11, 2001. O∆K President Jennifer L. Waller praised her “extraordinary contributions to truth, professionalism, and her pioneering spirit,” noting that her career exemplifies the Society’s values.