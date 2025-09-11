Ann Compton Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications
Omicron Delta Kappa has named veteran journalist Ann Compton (University of Maryland) the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Communications recipient. Compton spent more than 40 years with ABC News, covering seven U.S. presidents and historic events such as September 11, 2001. O∆K President Jennifer L. Waller praised her “extraordinary contributions to truth, professionalism, and her pioneering spirit,” noting that her career exemplifies the Society’s values.
Lexington, VA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, is proud to announce Ann Compton as the recipient of the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Communications award. Compton is a 2006 initiate of the University of Maryland O∆K Circle.
Compton’s career is a masterclass in leadership, spanning more than 44 years, including 41 years with ABC News. She didn’t just cover the news; she helped define how America understood its leadership. Ms. Compton covered seven presidents, beginning with Gerald Ford. Her dedication to journalistic excellence is exemplified by her coverage of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is thrilled to recognize Ms. Compton. Her extraordinary contributions to truth, professionalism, and her pioneering spirit are the essence of O∆K and what this award represents,” Waller said. “Her work inspires and uplifts, and we are proud to celebrate her achievements.”
The Pillar of Leadership in Communications is bestowed on Omicron Delta Kappa members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in communications. It acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their professional and personal lives, contributing significantly to their communities and beyond.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
