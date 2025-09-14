Glagoslav Publications is Delighted to Announce the Publication of Mikhail Lermontov’s "Masquerade"
London, United Kingdom, September 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Summary:
Valentina Hine and Robert Leach’s new translation of Masquerade brings out all the searing tensions and dangerous actions of the society which Lermontov depicts, and conveys the performative perils which threaten the innocent when life is seen as a masquerade.
About The Author:
Mikhail Lermontov was Russia’s most renowned Romantic poet. He was born in 1814, and his short life was both difficult and sensational. He was brought up by his grandmother and as an adult he held various posts in the Russian military. But he also fought several duels, and was killed in his last duel in 1841. He was just twenty-six years old.
It was his writing, however, which brought him fame, and through which his name lives on. His work inspired, among others, Turgenev, Tolstoy and Chekhov. He was a prolific poet and he also wrote in prose. His novel A Hero of our Time remains a crucial work in Russian literature, and his play, Masquerade, is a landmark in the development of his country’s theatre.
Title: Masquerade
Author: Mikhail Lermontov
Translators: Valentina Hine and Robert Leach
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications B.V.
Language: English
ISBN: 9781804842430, 9781804842447, 9781804842454
Extent: 87 pages
Price: €21.99 (PB), €26.99 (HB), €9.99 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
Valentina Hine and Robert Leach’s new translation of Masquerade brings out all the searing tensions and dangerous actions of the society which Lermontov depicts, and conveys the performative perils which threaten the innocent when life is seen as a masquerade.
About The Author:
Mikhail Lermontov was Russia’s most renowned Romantic poet. He was born in 1814, and his short life was both difficult and sensational. He was brought up by his grandmother and as an adult he held various posts in the Russian military. But he also fought several duels, and was killed in his last duel in 1841. He was just twenty-six years old.
It was his writing, however, which brought him fame, and through which his name lives on. His work inspired, among others, Turgenev, Tolstoy and Chekhov. He was a prolific poet and he also wrote in prose. His novel A Hero of our Time remains a crucial work in Russian literature, and his play, Masquerade, is a landmark in the development of his country’s theatre.
Title: Masquerade
Author: Mikhail Lermontov
Translators: Valentina Hine and Robert Leach
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications B.V.
Language: English
ISBN: 9781804842430, 9781804842447, 9781804842454
Extent: 87 pages
Price: €21.99 (PB), €26.99 (HB), €9.99 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
Contact
Glagoslav PublicationsContact
Maxim Hodak
+ 31 (0) 13 744 00 27
http://www.glagoslav.com/en/home
Maxim Hodak
+ 31 (0) 13 744 00 27
http://www.glagoslav.com/en/home
Categories