Ranger Creek Announces Launch of Texas Landmark Original No. 2 Single Malt
San Antonio, TX, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling announced today the second release of its award-winning Texas Landmark Single Malt – the Original No.2. The second in the series continues Ranger Creek’s tradition of excellence winning a Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition and taking Gold at the 2025 Texas Whiskey Festival.
The Texas Landmark series reflects Ranger Creek’s dedication to hand crafting single malts that are reminiscent of Scottish style whiskeys, but with the true character of Texas. Using time crafted techniques with Texas-sourced grains and the perfect Texas climate, original No. 2 offers a smooth, classic single-malt profile that distinctly matches its unique Texas origins. Using golden promise, honey malt, and aged in our own used bourbon barrels, its distinct, but classic profile will appease even the most discriminate whiskey enthusiast.
The Original No. 2 will join Ranger Creek’s first Texas Landmark release –Mesquite Smoked Whiskey, a lightly smoked well-balanced sipping whiskey. The Texas Landmark series is a nod to Ranger Creek’s heritage as one of the first and finest Single Malt makers in Texas and a pioneer in the newly formed American Single Malt category. With its award-winning history and recognition in industry consumer and trade media, Texas Landmark’s future single malt releases will continue to honor a best-in-class spirit and stay true to Ranger Creek’s dedication to crafting world-class whiskey.
"Since we began crafting whiskey here in Texas almost 15 years ago, we are proud to be on the forefront of the Texas Whiskey and single malt categories. Building upon our best in show win at the 2024 Texas Whiskey Festival for our 305 Single Malt and our recent 2025 gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits competition and Texas Whiskey Festivals, our Texas Landmark series continues the tradition of offering consumers something unique to Texas but also recognized throughout the US in the American Single Malt category. We’re excited to share this Texas Landmark release and continue to help foster the American single malt category," said TJ Miller, co-founder of Ranger Creek and creator of the whiskey.
Texas Landmark Single Malts will join a lineup of hand-crafted whiskies and other spirits including .36 Straight Texas Bourbon, .44 Rye, Ranger Creek Rum, and Ranger Creek’s “300” Series of Limited, Specialty Release Single Malts.
About Ranger Creek
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling is Texas’s original brewstillery, handcrafting spirits and beer with lots of love, attention and Texas attitude. As one of the pioneers in Texas Whiskey, Ranger Creek is an award-winning distillery with a dedication and passion to creating hand-crafted products that Texans can be proud to call their own.
