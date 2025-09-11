Empire Today® Appoints Charlie Lockyer as Chief Financial Officer
Empire Today, the leading provider of high-quality, affordable installed flooring solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Lockyer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Northlake, IL, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Empire Today, the leading provider of high-quality, affordable installed flooring solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Lockyer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned strategic financial leader, Lockyer brings more than 25 years of experience driving growth, transformation, and financial stewardship at nationally recognized companies, combining deep expertise in operational leadership, M&A, and capital markets.
“Charlie’s appointment reinforces our commitment to building a world-class leadership team,” said Empire CEO Brian Hutto. “He has a proven track record of guiding companies through both growth opportunities and transformative change, all while bringing exceptional financial rigor and operational insight. His experience will be instrumental as Empire continues to expand and strengthen its position as America’s premier flooring provider.”
Prior to joining Empire, Charlie was an Executive Vice President and CFO of David’s Bridal, where he partnered with the CEO and board to implement an comprehensive business transformation plan, oversee company-wide operations such as finance, supply chain, legal, procurement, and real estate, and successfully navigated industry-wide disruption.
Lockyer’s career also includes co-founding POP Tracker, a cloud-based software business, and over a decade as a Managing Director at both Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, where he advised clients on mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets transactions. He began his career in leveraged finance at First Union Securities.
“I am honored to join Empire Today at such an exciting time in its growth journey,” said Lockyer. “With its iconic brand and customer-first business model, Empire is well-positioned for future success, and I look forward to partnering with the existing management team to fully realize that success.”
Lockyer holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Washington and Lee University.
About Empire Today
Empire Today, LLC is a national leader in the flooring industry, offering a wide range of products, including carpets, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl flooring. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, Empire Today makes the process of purchasing and installing flooring simple and convenient. Headquartered in Northlake, Illinois, Empire Today serves homeowners and businesses across the United States.
