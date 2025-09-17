Store Here Self Storage Purchases Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage
Snoqualmie, WA, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Store Here Self Storage, in Partnership with a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners, Acquires Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage.
Store Here Self Storage, a leading national operator in the self storage industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage, in partnership with a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners.
This strategic acquisition marks Store Here’s reentry into the acquisitions market after a deliberate pause over the past few years. It also represents Store Here’s expansion into Washington State, further strengthening its national footprint.
“This acquisition launches our reentry into an acquisitions mode after sitting patiently for the last couple of years,” said Ryan Rogers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Store Here Self Storage. “We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Westport Capital Partners and continue expanding our footprint with assets that align with our shared long-term vision.”
“We are pleased to collaborate with Store Here on this acquisition,” said Sean Armstrong, Managing Principal of Westport Capital Partners. “Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage is a high-quality asset in a dynamic market, and we believe this investment reflects our shared commitment to long-term value creation in the self storage sector.”
Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage offers a range of unit sizes, modern amenities, and a strong presence in a rapidly growing community, making it a valuable addition to the Store Here portfolio.
For more information, please contact:
Armand Agahadjanians
Store Here Self Storage
info@storehere.com
www.storehere.com
About Store Here Self Storage
Store Here is a national self-storage operator with over 2 million square feet under management. Led by industry veterans, the company focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating high-performing assets. In addition to its owned portfolio, Store Here offers third-party management and consulting services, helping owners and investors maximize operational efficiency and asset value.
About Westport Capital Partners
Founded in 2005, Westport Capital Partners is a diversified private real estate investment firm focused on long-term value creation. With approximately $7.8 billion in assets under management as of March 2025, Westport invests in select properties, operating companies, securities, and other real estate-related assets. The firm’s entrepreneurial approach is grounded in discipline, experience, and integrity, with a team of seasoned professionals who have worked together across multiple real estate cycles.
