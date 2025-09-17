The Nevermore Haunt to Debut Reimagined Scenes and New Special Effects for 2025 Season
Get ready to scream this Halloween as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland's most unique and terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2025 season. Prepare to be transported into a world of macabre visions as you navigate through The Nevermore Haunt's professionally crafted sets. With all new scares, terrifying twists, and spine-tingling surprises around every corner, this year's haunt is not for the faint of heart.
Baltimore, MD, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Nevermore Haunt, a Halloween attraction in Baltimore, Maryland, has announced its return for the 2025 season with a focus on updated production design and new show elements. The attraction, which has operated since 2016, will open its doors on October 3rd, 2025 at its location on 450 Mott St, Baltimore MD 21202.
This year's experience will feature the redesign of several key scenes and the introduction of new special effects. According to Thomas Wingate, the creative director, these updates are intended to provide a fresh experience for both returning and new visitors.
"We've taken some time to revisit some of our older scenes with exciting new updates," said Wingate. "We are reimagining some of what people may have seen in previous years and turning that on its head. We are also adding new scares in places you won’t be expecting."
In addition to the haunted house, the event will include a live sideshow and food and beverage vendors. The on-site entertainment features a cast of professional actors and performers.
Key features of the 2025 season include:
Reimagined Scenes: Several scenes from previous years have been redesigned, and new scenes have been added to the attraction.
Updated Special Effects: The haunt has incorporated new lighting, sound, and other special effects to enhance the immersive experience.
Professional Performers: The attraction is staffed by a dedicated cast of professional haunt actors and sideshow performers.
Live Entertainment and Food: The event will feature a live sideshow and an on-site bar and food trucks.
More information and tickets are available at
thenevermorehaunt.com
About The Nevermore Haunt: The Nevermore Haunt is a premier haunted, offering a terrifying and unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. With its immersive themes, talented actors, and cutting-edge special effects, The Nevermore Haunt has been a beloved Halloween tradition for locals and visitors alike since 2016.
This year's experience will feature the redesign of several key scenes and the introduction of new special effects. According to Thomas Wingate, the creative director, these updates are intended to provide a fresh experience for both returning and new visitors.
"We've taken some time to revisit some of our older scenes with exciting new updates," said Wingate. "We are reimagining some of what people may have seen in previous years and turning that on its head. We are also adding new scares in places you won’t be expecting."
In addition to the haunted house, the event will include a live sideshow and food and beverage vendors. The on-site entertainment features a cast of professional actors and performers.
Key features of the 2025 season include:
Reimagined Scenes: Several scenes from previous years have been redesigned, and new scenes have been added to the attraction.
Updated Special Effects: The haunt has incorporated new lighting, sound, and other special effects to enhance the immersive experience.
Professional Performers: The attraction is staffed by a dedicated cast of professional haunt actors and sideshow performers.
Live Entertainment and Food: The event will feature a live sideshow and an on-site bar and food trucks.
More information and tickets are available at
thenevermorehaunt.com
About The Nevermore Haunt: The Nevermore Haunt is a premier haunted, offering a terrifying and unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. With its immersive themes, talented actors, and cutting-edge special effects, The Nevermore Haunt has been a beloved Halloween tradition for locals and visitors alike since 2016.
Contact
The Nevermore HauntContact
Thomas Wingate
410-696-3313
https://thenevermorehaunt.com/haunted-houses-in-maryland/
Thomas Wingate
410-696-3313
https://thenevermorehaunt.com/haunted-houses-in-maryland/
Categories