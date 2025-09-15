Downtown House of Pizza’s 20th Anniversary Highlights 8-Year Partnership with Orlando's PowerVue Marketing

Downtown House of Pizza, a downtown Fort Myers, FL staple, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on September 19, 2025. Since 2017, the pizzeria has partnered with Orlando-based PowerVue Marketing for continuous marketing and advertising efforts. In 2019, the restaurant had a strategic rebrand, website redesign, and coordinated digital advertising campaigns which helped reposition the business from a late-night slice spot to a downtown destination.