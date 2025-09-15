Downtown House of Pizza’s 20th Anniversary Highlights 8-Year Partnership with Orlando's PowerVue Marketing
Downtown House of Pizza, a downtown Fort Myers, FL staple, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on September 19, 2025. Since 2017, the pizzeria has partnered with Orlando-based PowerVue Marketing for continuous marketing and advertising efforts. In 2019, the restaurant had a strategic rebrand, website redesign, and coordinated digital advertising campaigns which helped reposition the business from a late-night slice spot to a downtown destination.
Orlando, FL, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Downtown House of Pizza, a downtown Fort Myers favorite known for its New York-style pizza and late-night hours, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on September 19, 2025. PowerVue Marketing in Orlando, formerly based in Fort Myers, has served as the pizzeria’s marketing agency since 2017, is highlighting the milestone as a case study in how independent hospitality businesses can achieve long-term success through smart branding and digital marketing.
In 2019, Downtown House of Pizza worked with PowerVue Marketing on a comprehensive rebrand that coincided with an expansion of the quick-service pizzeria. The rebrand introduced a completely new logo, updated positioning, refreshed creative style, storefront graphics, new signage, and a redesigned website optimized for online ordering and digital visibility. Together, these elements modernized the brand’s image and strengthened its presence as a downtown destination.
PowerVue then launched integrated and targeted digital advertising campaigns designed not only to increase brand awareness but also to drive measurable revenue growth. Social media efforts nearly tripled Downtown House of Pizza’s followers, with more than 95% of the audience located in the Fort Myers area. Unlike generic follower growth, this audience is highly authentic and made up of consumers with strong purchase potential. Coordinated Google advertising campaigns further expanded awareness and delivered measurable returns in both engagement and customer orders.
The combined initiatives helped reposition Downtown House of Pizza from being known primarily as a late-night slice spot to becoming a downtown staple, one that continues to thrive 20 years after opening and despite the ravages of multiple hurricanes and COVID.
"When we set the strategic vision in 2019, our goal was to position Downtown House of Pizza for long-term growth, not just through a new logo or website, but by rethinking how the brand connected with its community," said Jim George, Managing Director of PowerVue Marketing. "Seeing our client grow year after year and now celebrate its 20th anniversary this September is incredibly rewarding. It’s proof of what thoughtful, well-executed marketing can do for independent businesses."
This milestone underscores PowerVue Marketing’s broader mission to help small hospitality businesses compete with national chains through strategic branding, integrated digital advertising, and local audience targeting.
Categories