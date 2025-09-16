Grammy®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Announces Release of New Single "Let’s Pray"
Composed during the pandemic, Vega says Let's Pray is just as timely today as ever. Featuring John Patitucci, Lewis Nash, and Luisito Quintero.
New York, NY, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grammy®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Announces Release of New Single "Let’s Pray" Septmeber 19, 2025 via Imagery Records/Tiger Turn, featuring John Patitucci, Lewis Nash, and Luisito Quintero.
"Beautifully rendered and emotionally uplifting."
— Jim Hynes, Making a Scene
Grammy®-nominated pianist and composer Donald Vega will release his new single, Let’s Pray, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Recorded at Samurai Hotel Recording Studio during the 2023 sessions for Vega’s Grammy®-nominated album As I Travel, the track features an all-star lineup: John Patitucci on bass, Lewis Nash on drums, and Luisito Quintero on percussion.
Reflecting on the composition, Vega shares:
“Music is my way of praying. I happened to write Let’s Pray during the pandemic. But the composition is just as timely today as ever.”
Vega, a classically trained pianist from Nicaragua, immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 14, where he was introduced to jazz through mentorship from drummer Billy Higgins and bassist John Clayton. He later honed his craft at USC, Manhattan School of Music, and The Juilliard School, studying under the legendary Kenny Barron. Today, Vega tours internationally as the pianist for the esteemed Ron Carter and is recognized as a composer, collaborator, and bandleader.
"Vega’s story is that of an immigrant child escaping brutal political violence, and it’s a poignant one to hear — especially after the second inauguration of Donald Trump…" - Morgan Enos, JazzTimes
In addition to his performance career, Vega is a dedicated educator and professor at The Juilliard School. His contributions to jazz composition were honored with a 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship. He also serves on the board of BackCountry Jazz, an organization committed to providing music education for underprivileged youth.
As I Travel (Imagery Records, 2023) earned Vega a Grammy® nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album, solidifying his standing as one of the leading voices in contemporary jazz. With Let’s Pray, Vega offers listeners not only an evocative composition but also a message of peace, unity, and community through the universal language of music.
Let’s Pray will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning September 19, 2025.
For more information and to explore Vega’s discography, visit www.donaldvega.com.
Click here to listen to Let’s Pray.
Contact
Imagery RecordsContact
Laura Vega
562-544-0803
https://www.donaldvega.com
