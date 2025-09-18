Haltom’s Legacy Shines Again: Diva Diamonds & Jewels Grand Opening at Historic Camp Bowie Location
Diva Diamonds & Jewels opens its newest location at 6102 Camp Bowie Blvd, the former home of Haltom’s Jewelers. Longtime associates John Clingman and Melissa Hays return to welcome guests. The Grand Opening is Oct. 16, 5–8 PM, with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and proceeds supporting Kerr County flood relief. Festivities continue through Oct. 19, celebrating Diva’s 15th anniversary and Fort Worth community.
Fort Worth, TX, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The sparkle returns to Camp Bowie: Diva Diamonds & Jewels, a luxury jewelry brand originally founded in Santa Fe, New Mexico, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location at 6102 Camp Bowie Boulevard; the former home of Haltom’s Jewelers. Fort Worth residents will feel right at home as familiar faces return: longtime Haltom’s associates John Clingman and Melissa Hays are once again welcoming guests to the very showroom they helped shape years ago. To mark this milestone, Diva Diamonds invites the public and press to an elegant Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, October 16 from 5–8 PM, featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and 15% off all purchases in honor of Diva’s 15th anniversary. The festivities continue throughout the weekend with Diva’s VIP Client Appreciation Event, running through Sunday, October 19. While honoring lifelong clients, the focus remains on welcoming the entire Fort Worth community into this beautifully reimagined space. Diva Diamonds will also be donating a portion of the proceeds from the entire Grand Opening weekend to Kerr County flood relief efforts, supporting families and communities in need. This opening at such a historically significant location is more than an expansion — it’s a continuation of trusted service, a revival of legacy, and a new destination for fine jewelry in DFW.
Contact: Jalen@divadiamondsjewelry.com
