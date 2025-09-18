Haltom’s Legacy Shines Again: Diva Diamonds & Jewels Grand Opening at Historic Camp Bowie Location

Diva Diamonds & Jewels opens its newest location at 6102 Camp Bowie Blvd, the former home of Haltom’s Jewelers. Longtime associates John Clingman and Melissa Hays return to welcome guests. The Grand Opening is Oct. 16, 5–8 PM, with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and proceeds supporting Kerr County flood relief. Festivities continue through Oct. 19, celebrating Diva’s 15th anniversary and Fort Worth community.