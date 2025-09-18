Club Moda Highlights Essential Resort and Cruise Wear for Summer Travel

Club Moda, a South Florida–based resort wear company, has unveiled its latest collection of vacation-ready apparel designed for cruises, tropical destinations, and upscale coastal resorts. The collection emphasizes breathable fabrics, versatile styling, and sustainable practices, with key pieces including kaftans, maxi dresses, mini dresses, cover-ups, and beach pants.