Construct CRM Democratizes E-Commerce for the Building Products Industry, Over $1 Billion in 2026 Material Sales Forecasted
Construct CRM launches free, distributor-branded CRMs for contractors, integrating with ERPs like DMSI and Epicor. Partners like Richards Building Supply (60+ locations) report strong sales team excitement and customer adoption. Serving 25,000+ contractors, it offers project management, financing, and more, forecasting $1B in 2026 online sales. License it to streamline operations and boost contractor efficiency.
Delray Beach, FL, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Construct CRM, the first software platform worldwide to offer a distributor-branded CRM for residential and commercial contractors, announces multiple partnerships with U.S. building product distributors offering branded CRMs. More than 25,000 contractors now have access to a free CRM through their building products distributor.
Construct CRM’s first distributor to launch was Richards Building Supply (RichardsCRM.com), a top five independent exterior building materials distributor in the United States with over 60 locations across 15 states.
“We are absolutely thrilled with the launch of Richards CRM and the overwhelming excitement from our sales team as they witness firsthand the incredible customer reactions to this game-changing value.” said Director of Sales and Marketing, Clint Klepp of Richards Building Supply. “It's fueling our passion for innovation, keeping us one step ahead in empowering contractors with seamless tools that drive efficiency, boost sales, and strengthen those vital connections—proving once again that authentic partnerships are the key to unlocking everyone's full potential.”
In addition to Richards Building Supply, Construct CRM also launched several other Building Products Distributors across the United States this Summer:
- Eikenhout Inc. (EikenhoutCRM.com), operates 10 locations across Michigan, Eikenhout Inc. has grown into one of Michigan’s most respected independent distributors of exterior building products.
- Ray’s Roofing Supply (RaysRoofingCRM.com), supplying discounted roofing materials and building products across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.
- Murphy’s Roofing Supply (MurphysRoofingSupplyCRM.com), established in 2014 in Biloxi, MS, now operates in Metairie, LA and Biloxi, MS, with expansion into Arlington, TX planned for 2026.
- ARS Building Products (ARSbuildCRM.com) (American Roofing Supply & Building Products) serving contractors across South Louisiana. With locations in Elmwood and Slidell, Louisiana ARS supplies roofing, siding, drywall, and more.
- In the Mountain States, L.K.L. Associates (LKLcrm.com) with nine locations across Utah, Idaho, and Colorado is one of the fastest growing distributors in the region.
- In the Northeast, under contract to launch, J&L Building Materials has established itself as a family-owned leader in distributing exterior building supplies across Southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Supercharging Customer Relationships
Construct CRM is a powerful, completely free CRM solution designed to work with any size contractor in any trade, worldwide. Construct CRM has built specialty features for residential roofing, gutter, siding and exterior contractors such as satellite and ariel imagery-based measurements to expedite material and service quantity calculations. Construct CRM is currently expanding its specialty features sets and partnerships into HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and other trades domestically and internationally.
Contractor features include Project Management, Sales Proposals, Invoicing, Payments, Financing, Scheduling/Dispatch, and many more features to help grow contractor’s businesses. The CRM is connected to Distributor’s internal systems to provide 24/7/365 online ordering, material quoting, and order status tracking. All Contractor team members can be added to the platform at no additional costs, and there is no minimum spend requirements with Distributor to use the software, including unlimited free training and support.
“Construct CRM is more than a software provider—we are a service that delivers outcomes,” said Santo Leo, CEO and Co-Founder of Construct CRM. “Our recent launch successes proves that distributors can achieve rapid e-commerce adoption and significant sales growth with minimal cost and effort, transforming how contractors purchase materials and creating new growth opportunities.”
Democratizing E-Commerce For Distributors
Construct CRM has an unparalleled business model. No licenses, trials, or catches. Distributors partner with Construct CRM to offer their own branded version of the CRM to their contractor customers for free, for a modest setup fee and fixed order fee when Contractor’s order materials online. With a Construct CRM Partnership Distributors get immediate speed to market, while saving millions of dollars annually by not having to build, maintain, and innovate their own software.
The goal of the partnership is to help streamline distributor operations through online ordering, while providing their contractor customers with a platform to grow.
Included in a Construct CRM implementation are a suite of tools called Gateway which enhance distributor’s ERP capabilities, such as the ability for inside sales reps to quote using system generated templates, reducing quoting time by up to 90%, as well as dashboards, reports, catalog management, and more. Construct CRM integrates into any ERP, and boasts existing integrations with DMSI, Epicor Bistrack, Traverse, and other major ERPs. Construct CRM’s implementation process is only a matter of weeks from the implementation start date before contractors can begin ordering online and using the entire CRM suite of features.
How To Get A Free CRM
If you are a Contractor wishing to gain access to a free CRM included in this press release, contact your local branch or sales representative to get started or ask your Distributor to contact Construct CRM to discuss providing you with a free CRM. Contractors cannot sign up directly with Construct CRM and must enroll through a distribution partner.
If you are a Distributor, for more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com.
About Construct CRM
Construct CRM provides E-Commerce as a Service for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, Construct CRM partners with distributors to empower their Contractor Customers, and bring seamless, scalable e-commerce solutions to the building products and materials industry. Construct CRM licenses its software to distributors internationally across all trades including exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and other trades. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com.
Contact
Construct CRMContact
Santo Leo
561-223-9379
www.ConstructCRM.com
Santo Leo
561-223-9379
www.ConstructCRM.com
