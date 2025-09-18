Construct CRM Democratizes E-Commerce for the Building Products Industry, Over $1 Billion in 2026 Material Sales Forecasted

Construct CRM launches free, distributor-branded CRMs for contractors, integrating with ERPs like DMSI and Epicor. Partners like Richards Building Supply (60+ locations) report strong sales team excitement and customer adoption. Serving 25,000+ contractors, it offers project management, financing, and more, forecasting $1B in 2026 online sales. License it to streamline operations and boost contractor efficiency.