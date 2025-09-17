Vera N. Wilson Honored as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Memphis, TN, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vera N. Wilson of Memphis, Tennessee, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Wilson will be included in the Fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Vera N. Wilson
Vera N. Wilson is a dedicated teacher and private tutor committed to making a difference in the lives of children. She began her career as a special educator in Dayton, Ohio, and later continued teaching in Fort Worth, Texas, and New Haven, Connecticut, where her passion for the arts blossomed alongside her work in education.
Wilson’s expertise spans special education, literacy tutoring, and teaching techniques in jewelry design. Art became a sanctuary and source of healing for her, especially after she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and polyosteoarthritis, which caused severe pain in her joints and hands. Despite these challenges, her creativity thrived. As a member of the CT Bead Society, Wilson earned first place in 2009 and 2010, and second place in 2012 for her one-of-a-kind designs. She has also received recognition from the New York Institute of Art and Design for her unique jewelry creations.
Wilson’s commitment to education and the arts has inspired those around her and helped foster creativity in her students and community. Her hobbies include making decorative floral arrangements and designing jewelry.
Vera holds a B.S. in special education from Jackson State University, an M.S. in school counseling from the University of Dayton, and a certification in jewelry design from the New York Institute of Arts & Design.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
