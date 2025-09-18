Cathy Huang Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Manhasset, NY, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Huang of Manhasset, New York, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for August 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of dining and entrepreneurship. Huang will be included in the Fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Cathy Huang
Cathy Huang is the owner of Pearl East Restaurant in Manhasset, a cherished Long Island institution known for its loyal following and celebrity clientele.
Before her work in the restaurant industry, Huang began her career as a high school teacher in Taiwan. In 1973, she immigrated to the United States and was accepted into the Manhattan School of Music as a piano performance major.
Together with her late husband, Huang co-founded Peking House—one of the first upscale Chinese restaurants in the region, which redefined Chinese cuisine for a new generation. In 1998, after the tragic passing of her husband, Huang became a single parent to two children and took over Pearl East Restaurant. Under her guidance, Pearl East has become a beloved staple in the community, attracting guests such as Sarah Silverman, Alan King, Steve Israel, Johan Santana, Perry Williams, and Howie Rose.
Huang’s children have continued her entrepreneurial legacy: her daughter Roslyn, a Juilliard-trained violinist, operates two music schools in Manhasset and Syosset called Pluckd Studio. Her son Eric, a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, became a sous chef at Eleven Madison Park, helping it earn the title of the number one restaurant in the world, and now runs Pecking House, which gained national attention during the pandemic for its viral fried chicken.
For more information visit https://www.instagram.com/pearleastmanhasset/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
