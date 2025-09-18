Aetix Lab Launches Muse, a Collection of Interactive Widgets for iOS. The Project's Founder, Oleg Sukhorukov, Has Already Been Honored with an A' Design Award.

Aetix Lab announces the upcoming launch of Muse, an innovative app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The project is led by founder and designer Oleg Sukhorukov, an internationally recognized product designer and winner of awards such as Red Dot and A’ Design Award. Muse offers a curated collection of high-quality, interactive widgets that bring a new level of personalization to Apple devices and has already been honored with an A’ Design Award for design excellence.