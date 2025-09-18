Aetix Lab Launches Muse, a Collection of Interactive Widgets for iOS. The Project's Founder, Oleg Sukhorukov, Has Already Been Honored with an A' Design Award.
Aetix Lab announces the upcoming launch of Muse, an innovative app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The project is led by founder and designer Oleg Sukhorukov, an internationally recognized product designer and winner of awards such as Red Dot and A’ Design Award. Muse offers a curated collection of high-quality, interactive widgets that bring a new level of personalization to Apple devices and has already been honored with an A’ Design Award for design excellence.
Portland, OR, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aetix Lab is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Muse, an innovative application designed to redefine personalization and interactivity on Apple platforms. The project was conceived and led by the company’s founder and lead designer, Oleg Sukhorukov.
www.oleh.design
Developed for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Muse introduces a new standard of customization by offering a curated collection of high-quality, interactive, and visually refined widgets. Unlike conventional widget solutions that require extensive manual setup, Muse allows users to transform their devices with minimal effort while achieving a professional, cohesive aesthetic.
Muse has already earned international recognition for its design excellence. In 2025, the project, authored and directed by Oleg Sukhorukov, received the A’ Design Award in the Mobile Technologies (competition.adesignaward.com/design.php), Applications, and Software Design category – a peer-reviewed honor judged by an expert international jury. This recognition highlights both the creative vision of Sukhorukov’s leading role in shaping next-generation digital product design.
“Our mission with Muse is to empower users to create a digital environment that reflects both functionality and aesthetic harmony,” says Oleg Sukhorukov, founder and lead designer at Aetix Lab. “We combined design expertise with a focus on innovation to deliver a product that is both technically advanced and artistically compelling.”
The upcoming release of Muse underscores Aetix Lab’s position as a forward-thinking design and technology studio driven by the leadership and expertise of Oleg Sukhorukov, a designer whose award-winning track record (including the Red Dot Design Award and A’ Design Award) demonstrates consistent international recognition.
About Aetix Lab
Aetix LLC, operating as Aetix Lab (www.aetixlab.com), is a design-driven product studio founded by Oleg Sukhorukov. With a focus on innovation, usability, and aesthetic excellence, the company develops next-generation applications that merge technology and design into cohesive user experiences.
Igor Revenko
+1-971-480-2413
www.aetixlab.com
