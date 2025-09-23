Gallowglass Books Releases New Edition of Occult Classic
Gallowglass Books has released a new hardcover edition of Frances Yates's Giordano Bruno and the Hermetic Tradition.
Lake Worth, FL, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gallowglass Books has released a new edition of the classic “Giordano Bruno and The Hermetic Tradition” by Frances Yates. A book which is considered one of the definitive books on Renaissance occult studies, Hermeticism, and Renaissance philosophy. This book not only serves as a great introduction to the intellectual milieu of the Renaissance, but it also bridges the gap between the Late-Renaissance magical thinking and the dawn of Enlightenment rationality.
This book profiles the fascinating outsider Giordano Bruno, who lectured on cosmology, philosophy, and memory, among other topics. These ideas led to his eventual arrest by the Roman Catholic Inquisition, where he was held captive and interrogated for 7 years. Bruno refused to recant his ideas on theology and the universe and was subsequently burned alive in 1600. He remains a martyr to this day for syncretism, mysticism, free speech, and science alike.
Frances Yates puts forth the notion that Giordano Bruno was operating within a Hermetic Tradition. A thesis some find controversial to this day.
She extensively covers the importation of Neoplatonism and Hermeticism into Italy at the beginning of the Renaissance. By going through the works of intellectuals of the time, Yates is able to paint a picture of the various mystical traditions (Kabbalah, Neoplatonism, Astrology, Magick) active within a conservative Catholic culture. Figures like Cornelius Agrippa, Marsilio Ficino, Pico della Mirandola, Robert Fludd, and Giordano Bruno are all profiled by Yates in this edition. Her work is exciting, innovative, and remains interesting to academics and laymen alike.
This hardcover edition has been restored by Gallowglass Books and contains colored images, new high-resolution scans, and translated Latin titles. This edition is limited to 2,500 copies and features cover design by Max Löffler and interior book design by Farzana Razak.
9 inches tall by 6 inches wide
536 pages
95 lb. matte dust jacket, 100 lb. glossy Italian paper on the interior, 100 pt. hardcover boards in black cloth with an antique-style gold foil.
Rounded spine with sewn binding and headbands.
www.gallowglassbooks.com
This book profiles the fascinating outsider Giordano Bruno, who lectured on cosmology, philosophy, and memory, among other topics. These ideas led to his eventual arrest by the Roman Catholic Inquisition, where he was held captive and interrogated for 7 years. Bruno refused to recant his ideas on theology and the universe and was subsequently burned alive in 1600. He remains a martyr to this day for syncretism, mysticism, free speech, and science alike.
Frances Yates puts forth the notion that Giordano Bruno was operating within a Hermetic Tradition. A thesis some find controversial to this day.
She extensively covers the importation of Neoplatonism and Hermeticism into Italy at the beginning of the Renaissance. By going through the works of intellectuals of the time, Yates is able to paint a picture of the various mystical traditions (Kabbalah, Neoplatonism, Astrology, Magick) active within a conservative Catholic culture. Figures like Cornelius Agrippa, Marsilio Ficino, Pico della Mirandola, Robert Fludd, and Giordano Bruno are all profiled by Yates in this edition. Her work is exciting, innovative, and remains interesting to academics and laymen alike.
This hardcover edition has been restored by Gallowglass Books and contains colored images, new high-resolution scans, and translated Latin titles. This edition is limited to 2,500 copies and features cover design by Max Löffler and interior book design by Farzana Razak.
9 inches tall by 6 inches wide
536 pages
95 lb. matte dust jacket, 100 lb. glossy Italian paper on the interior, 100 pt. hardcover boards in black cloth with an antique-style gold foil.
Rounded spine with sewn binding and headbands.
www.gallowglassbooks.com
Contact
Gallowglass BooksContact
Shane Logan
(561) 345-3130
www.gallowglassbooks.com
Shane Logan
(561) 345-3130
www.gallowglassbooks.com
Categories