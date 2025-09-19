D.B. Cooper Con 2025 at Kiggins Theatre, November 14-16
From November 14 to 16, 2025, Vancouver will once again be the center of one of the nation’s most enduring mysteries: "Who was D.B. Cooper?" "CooperCon," at the historic Kiggins Theatre, will feature a range of experts, scientists, researchers, and authors presenting and discussing the latest case advancements and even unveiling a new suspect. Saturday night will be capped off with the red carpet premiere of the full-length feature documentary, American Skyjacker.
Vancouver, WA, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- From November 14-16, 2025, Vancouver will once again be the center of one of the nation's most enduring mysteries - Who Was D.B. Cooper? Along side Amelia Earhart's disappearance and the whereabouts of Jimmy Hoffa, the D.B. Cooper case remains one of America's top unsolved mysteries. For fifty-four years, the FBI, citizen investigators, authors, and documentarians have sought to identify the man behind the only unsolved hijacking in U.S. history. The individual known as Dan Cooper hijacked a flight from Portland to Seattle on Thanksgiving Eve in 1971, demanding $200,000 in cash and four parachutes before disappearing after a daring jump from a Boeing 727 somewhere over the Pacific Northwest.
CooperCon at the historic Kiggins Theatre will feature a range of experts, scientists, researchers, and authors presenting and discussing the latest case advancements, and even unveiling a new suspect. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to hear from the passenger who sat in the same row as Cooper on Flight 305, Bill Mitchell. Cooper "Copycat," Martin McNally, who was captured after successfully hijacking and jumping from a 727 in 1972 will also be in attendance. Saturday night will be capped off with the red carpet premiere of the full-length feature documentary, Amercian Skyjacker. "Mac," the film producers and a stewardess from the flight will greet movie goers for this limited showing. The 2025 D.B. CooperCon promises to provide fresh insights and explore all facets of the case from avaiation elements and the Tena Bar money find to the latest scientific testing that could solve the mystery once and for all.
Weekend passes and daily tickets are available on the Kiggins Theatre website. Movie tickets for American Skyjacker will be reserved for conference goers with the remainder open to the public. The Hilton Hotel in downtown Vancouver is offering a discounted rate for conference attendees. The conference agenda and additional details can be found at dbcooperconference.com.
Media Contact:
John Limbach
414.559.2598
wherewasskip@gmail.com
Ouote for Print Media: "CooperCon is guaranteed to explore all aspects of the case including avaition, the flight path, money find at Tena Bar, new suspects, and cutting-edge scientific testing that may soon solve this over half a century old mystery," said John Limbach, conference organizer. "In addition, the conference will feature case-relatd artifacts including a Cooper $20 bill fromt he ransom money. Attendees will meet the passenger who sat in the same row as Cooper, a real-life Cooper copycat hijacker, and attend the documentary premiere of American Skyjacker. There is also a sponsored Happy Hour, gatherings, and Cooper books and merchandise for sale."
