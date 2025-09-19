D.B. Cooper Con 2025 at Kiggins Theatre, November 14-16

From November 14 to 16, 2025, Vancouver will once again be the center of one of the nation’s most enduring mysteries: "Who was D.B. Cooper?" "CooperCon," at the historic Kiggins Theatre, will feature a range of experts, scientists, researchers, and authors presenting and discussing the latest case advancements and even unveiling a new suspect. Saturday night will be capped off with the red carpet premiere of the full-length feature documentary, American Skyjacker.