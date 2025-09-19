Bobby R. Long Selected as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Brentwood, TN, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For the second year in a row, Bobby R. Long of Brentwood, Tennessee, has selected as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide. He was chosen for this honor for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the insurance industry in both 2025 and 2026.
About Bobby R. Long
Bobby R. Long is the principal owner of Long's Insurance Agency, LLC. For over 40 years, he has been serving clients internationally and overseeing all operations, sales, and marketing for the agency.
The company offers specialized insurance solutions for businesses across various sectors and provides comprehensive insurance services focusing on business insurance, annuities, group benefits, and senior products, including Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
Long is a valued member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide and in addition to his current honor, he was previously named a Lifetime Featured Member.
In his spare time, Long enjoys golf, fishing, and family activities.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website: www.strww.com.
About Bobby R. Long
Bobby R. Long is the principal owner of Long's Insurance Agency, LLC. For over 40 years, he has been serving clients internationally and overseeing all operations, sales, and marketing for the agency.
The company offers specialized insurance solutions for businesses across various sectors and provides comprehensive insurance services focusing on business insurance, annuities, group benefits, and senior products, including Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
Long is a valued member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide and in addition to his current honor, he was previously named a Lifetime Featured Member.
In his spare time, Long enjoys golf, fishing, and family activities.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website: www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories